Realme Narzo: Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will be available in India on June 24th





Realme has announced plans to expand the Narzo smartphone series with the launch of the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G phones. The duo will be launched on June 24th through an online event. The company plans an event at 12:30 pm. The release date was announced by Realme through a Twitter post. # RealmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G are coming to #UnleashPeakPerformance. Fasten your seatbelts when you’re trying to feel the full power of powerful features and an unrivaled gaming experience … Join us at 12:30 pm on June 24th.

# RealmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G are coming to #UnleashPeakPerformance. Fasten your seat belt like https://t.co/63LgY6Kpl0

— Realme (@realmeIndia) 1623904272000e54w42 Realme has also created a future phone microsite on its official website. According to this page, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the Arm Mali G57 and the MediaTek Dimesnity 700 5G processor with clock speeds up to 2.2GHz. The 4G model, on the other hand, runs on the MediaTek Helio G95 processor with Arm Mali G76. The processor clock speed is up to 2.05 GHz. The handset is equipped with an FHD + resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with a peak brightness of 600 knits. On the front of the battery, the device houses a 5000mAh battery with a 30 watt dirt charge. The Realme Narzo 30 5G may have a quad lens camera on the back. The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple camera sensor.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos