Expanded COVID-19 support in India





It is humble and inspiring to see individuals, communities, institutions and governments work together to manage the effects of the crisis on a scale never before experienced as a pandemic occurs in India. Technology has played an important role. Our focus at Google is to ensure that people get the information and tools they need to stay connected, connected and secure.

We have been working to provide timely and reliable health information, expand public health campaigns, and help nonprofits get urgent help to Indians in need. In April, through the charity Google.org, we announced a $ 18 million (135 Chlore INR) grant to extend the scope of our public health information campaign and support emergency relief efforts.

Today, India is slowly emerging from the crisis of the past few months, with a particular focus on helping India strengthen its medical infrastructure and workforce, especially in rural areas.

Based on the overall COVID-19 response, we are announcing new initiatives for GiveIndia, PATH, Apollo Medskills and ARMMAN. It focuses on the installation of oxygen production plants and the expansion of health care workers by strengthening the COVID-19 management skills of frontline workers.

Google.org will provide Give India and PATH with a total of approximately $ 15 million (109 Chlore INR) new grants to support the procurement and installation of approximately 80 oxygen production plants in demanding rural healthcare facilities. .. The two organizations will work together to oversee the oxygen program and provide project management support. PATH identifies the target location, provides technical assistance, and works with state governments and other authorities to complete the plant installation.

As part of a new initiative, Google is also investing in Apollo Medskills, which helps 20,000 front-line healthcare professionals improve their skills through specialized training in COVID-19 management. It complements and strengthens stressed rural health care workers and rural health systems.

To further strengthen these efforts, Google.org will provide a $ 500,000 (3.6 chlore INR) grant to the non-profit ARMMAN. ARMMAN runs a skills program for 180,000 Certified Social Health Activists (ASHA) and 40,000 Assistant Nurse Midwives (ANM) in 15 provinces of India. We will also set up a call center to provide additional help and advice to ASHA and ANM as needed.

Google can help these organizations build larger, more well-equipped healthcare professionals and lay the foundation for a stable and long-term sustainable health system after the second wave of the pandemic. I am proud of.

