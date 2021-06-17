FDA Accepts LiquiGlide Coating Platform Device Master File-Med-Tech Innovation





LiquiGlide announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Device Master File (MAF) from the LiquiGlides Biomedical Division for its new patented coating platform.

LiquiGlides’ anti-friction, anti-adhesion, safe and environmentally friendly technologies can be used to improve the performance of a variety of medical products, including vascular access and implantable devices. Surgical products; Instrumentation and processing of medical devices; Biomedical packaging; Syringes, containers, and delivery systems for biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. It also helps reduce the yield loss of high value medicines in manufacturing and manufacturing processes.

LiquiGlide recently announced a partnership with Colgate, which launched Elixir in Europe. This is a new toothpaste brand featuring LiquiGlide-enabled transparent and recyclable packaging, and the leading Swiss consumer, cosmetics and pharmaceutical company Mibelle Group uses LiquiGlides technology to produce waste from the manufacturing process. To reduce. Based on this, LiquiGlide is expanding the range of solutions for many applications in the biomedical field. Laboratory and preclinical studies have shown that LiquiGlide can dramatically reduce thrombosis and biofilm formation.

Dan Rippy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of LiquiGlide Biomedical, said: This MAF is an exciting achievement for LiquiGlide. Our submissions provide rigorous testing and analytical quality, making it easy for partners to integrate our technology into their workflows and obtain approval for new medical products that utilize LiquiGlides’ first patented technology. To. We expect this MAF to be the first of many submissions that LiquiGlide Biomedical will submit to the FDA.

By adopting LiquiGlides technology, biomedical partners have the potential to significantly improve product performance, save costs and improve patient outcomes. The MAF contains proprietary information about the formulation and process of LiquiGlides coatings to help corporate partners facilitate regulatory reviews of product submissions. LiquiGlide can provide approvals to partners.

Jonathan Zhang, Vice President of Research and Development at LiquiGlide Biomedical, said: We are pleased to include some important performance parameters in the MAF submission that emphasize the usefulness of the patented technology. These include measurements of reduced lubricity, biocompatibility, and occlusion, as well as animal studies demonstrating patency, safety, and antithrombotic properties.

