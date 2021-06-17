Honor confirms that 50-series phones will adopt Google apps that support this 2021-sneak peak for those features





Honor, a former subsidiary of China’s tech giant, said their next flagship phone will soon support the Google Android app. Following an early leak on the 50-series handsets, the problem with the teased P50-series was availability in the US market.

The ban imposed by the United States did not allow Huawei to work with other major companies like Google to make smartphones. What’s more, the global chip shortage continues, which prevents tech makers from prototyping electronics gadgets that should have been released earlier.

Honor the 50 Series Phones with Google App Support

Honor was also included in the ban when the United States punished Huawei. The fact that it’s a subsidiary of a major tech titan is bad news, especially if you want to launch your own smartphone. Currently, Honor is not under the umbrella of Huawei. This is the best opportunity for Honor to make its products publicly available.

The following Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 will be supported by Google, according to a BGR report on Wednesday, June 16th. This will benefit manufacturers in the long run, as many customers can buy their flagship mobile phones.

Features of Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro

Earlier Huawei P50 leaks were said to occur in May or June. There was no news about its arrival last month, but this month we could have peeked at what it could offer us.

As expected after Huawei broke up with Honor, the Flagship 50 series is not similar to the rumored P50. The good news about this is the midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which replaces the 888 chip. According to Honor, current processors match Hunter Boost and GPU Turbo X to optimize phone performance.

In addition, thanks to the 50 Pro VC liquid cooling and “high thermal conductivity graphene” technology, we couldn’t experience the problem of overheating.

In addition to the tip, it also has a quick charge function. The Pro version is faster than the regular 50 variants. It comes with a 100 W charge (4,000 mAh) and the other can be recharged at 66 W (4,300 mAh). So it only takes 20 minutes for 50Pro and 50Pro to reach 70% and 90% respectively.

In their cameras, they boast a set of quad lens cams on the back. In addition to the 9MP wide-angle camera, there is also one 100MP lens along with two 2MP lenses for macro and depth cameras.

If you want to buy the 50 Pro, you will receive an additional 12MP ultra wide cam next to the 32MP lens provided by the Honor 50.

“Therefore, honorary devices have the option to pre-install Google Mobile Services (” GMS “) on compatible devices according to Google’s licensing and governance model,” Google confirmed through The Verge.

Meanwhile, an honorary representative said consumers will definitely experience support for Google apps on tablets and smartphones. This package is also included on the 50 series phones as many users want to access the Google Play store.

The flagship phone will be released in China for global launch. The Honor 50 costs 2,699 yuan ($ 422), and the Honor 50 Pro can be purchased for 3,699 ($ ​​579). After June 25th, pre-orders can be placed after the first launch.

