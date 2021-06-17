French competition authority Google means fine for ad tech





Arnaud Crput, CEO of SmartAdServer, will look at how the latest decisions of the French competition authorities will affect the world of Google and Adtech.

Last week, the French competition authorities (ADLC) announced a groundbreaking decision to fine Google 220m for anti-competitive behavior in the ad tech sector. The importance of this decision lies in the fact that Google abused its dominant position through several anti-competitive tactics designed to seize rival intermediaries at the expense of publishers.

As part of the authorities’ decision, Google did not challenge the findings of anti-competitive abuse and provided a set of remedies designed to allow rivals to compete. This ensures that tech companies are more interoperable with ad exchanges on their rival ad servers. And this is not just true for France. Programmatically, this decision is on the global market and the resulting remedies will be felt around the world.

This decision was made at a crucial moment when Google was being investigated for ad tech practices by more and more competition authorities, including the Italian competition authorities, the UK competition market authorities, and the European Commission, and was also subject to proceedings. I will. By the Attorney General of Texas on behalf of the United States Attorney General.

French competition officials have discovered that Google is involved in two abuses. As a result, the ad server favored the ad exchange, and conversely, the ad exchange favored the ad server.

Google used its ad server to support the ad exchange and shared with it the prices offered by rival ad exchanges. Google’s AdExchange used this information to optimize bidding, including changing the fees charged to publishers based on competition from competing advertising exchanges.

In addition, Google has imposed technical and contractual restrictions on the use of ad exchange through third-party ad servers. As a result, the interoperability requirements provided to third-party ad servers were inferior to those between ad servers and ad exchanges that penalized both third-party ad exchanges and publisher clients.

In addition to the anti-competitive impact on rivals, the detrimental impact on publishers is also clearly shown in the decision. These are widespread and may involve complex auction mechanisms, so publishers may not always see a net negative impact. For example:

It slows down the performance of rival SSPs against Google’s ad exchange, and while Google’s ad exchange contribution appears to be greater than it really is, overall publisher revenue declines.

Maintaining high prices in ad exchanges where competition has been compromised by Google’s actions

A detailed analysis of optimization mechanisms that are believed to benefit publishers. In reality, ADLC does not reduce not only the number of impressions earned by rival SSPs, but also the total revenue of publishers when Google’s ad exchange dynamically shares revenue.

This is an important first win for the open web, but much more because the French competition authorities’ decision only addresses some of the anti-competitive tactics Google uses to undermine its rivals. The battle is expected to come. Some of these additional practices have already been investigated by other competition authorities and form part of an antitrust proceeding filed against Google in the United States.

The commitment Google offers when implemented properly, though inadequate, should benefit media publishers. By allowing ad exchanges to interoperate with third-party ad servers, media owners will be able to choose the ad server they need without the threat of losing revenue (especially from Google Ads).

The starting lineup will regain their independence. As publishers were forced to act as Google’s subcontractors to create content and share exclusive data and audiences with Google, publishers chose technology partners to call them content, data, and audiences. You will be able to regain control of your most important assets.

This decision is an important milestone in revitalizing competition and innovation within the ad tech space, and publishers, who are the main victims of Google’s practices, will ultimately benefit from it. But the battle has just begun.

