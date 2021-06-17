Agricultural technology can improve the value acquisition of smallholders in India





Smallholders make up 86% of Indian farmers, but they are economically poor because they cannot get the value they deserve. Technology offers great potential to increase farmers’ income by driving overall value creation and increasing the value they earn. Integrated ecosystem solutions can improve value creation and acquisition at Farmgate, adding $ 76 billion annually to the ecosystem, most of which is paid to farmers. B2B buyer-supplier matching platforms and Mandi Automation show their greatest potential given their ability to improve coordination between supply and demand centers.

Agriculture is an important pillar of the Indian economy, with 43% of the national employment workforce. However, small-scale owners who own less than 2 hectares are 2-10 hectares for medium-sized owners and more than 10 hectares for large-scale owners, accounting for 86% of all Indian farmers. In contrast, the country still earns only 39% of what medium-sized owners make and only 13% of what large-sized owners make.

Smallholders typically have low visibility of demand, limited exploitative mediation, quality assurance, limited access to efficient and low-cost logistics, and low bargaining power, which makes them worth the produce. Cannot be earned. In order to improve farmers’ incomes, they need to improve their value acquisition and promote overall value creation in agroecosystems. Technology offers the potential to quickly develop and iterate solutions, increase cost efficiency, introduce transparency into information flows, and strengthen connectivity between value chain actors.

Given the important role that agriculture plays in the Indian economy and the constant economic disadvantages of domestic farmers, it addresses the challenges of the farm-to-folk (F2F) ecosystem and makes agriculture more rewarding for farmers. Must be one.

What are the solution opportunities?

Four important tools drive value acquisition and value creation.

Direct matching between farmers and buyers Transparent quality assessment Cost-effective and timely transportation Aggregation of small quantities

A number of potential technologies have emerged in India to address these solutions, some of which are proof-of-concept. India is in a strong position to extend these technologies. Internet user base of 560 million users (50% in rural areas), high smartphone penetration, $ 6.4 billion worth of AI market (16% of global AI market) are innovators, investors and large Employers who can develop, test and adopt various solutions.

Five technology solutions identified for the F2F ecosystem

We have identified five technology solutions that can create value with F2F, as shown below. Among these, B2B buyer and supplier matching platforms and Mandi Automation are expected to be game changers that have the potential to drive most of value creation.

Five technology solutions along the value chain

Image: TechnoServe

1. B2B buyer-supplier matching platform facilitates links between aggregators and institutional buyers and processors. These platforms serve a wide range of crops and provide in-depth information on the quality, quantity and price of produce to facilitate buyer-supplier matching. While various B2B platforms already exist on the market, there are significant gaps in the capabilities they offer. At maturity, a fully functional B2B platform can generate an additional value of $ 19-24 billion annually, allowing farmers to earn most of this value.

2. The Mandi Automation solution digitizes the traditional retail channel, the Agricultural Markets Commission (APMC), and connects smallholders to intermediaries and institutional investors. Mandi Automation’s government-led technology initiative, the National Agriculture Market (eNAM), currently processes less than 1% of commodity trading volume and accounts for less than 0.1% of total trading value on APMC channels. To scale up, eNAM needs to embrace more farmers and buyers by expanding more incentives and optimizing functionality. At maturity, eNAM can potentially generate additional value of $ 18-22 billion annually.

3. Farmer aggregation solutions facilitate the aggregation of produce from smallholders and connect farmers with aggregators and institutional investors.

4. Hyper Local Connect solutions help farmers sell fresh produce directly to local consumers.

5. Online retail solutions promote sales between retailers and consumers and focus on providing user-friendly electronic grocery options.

Ultimately, five technology solutions will bring significant value to the ecosystem (approximately $ 62-76 billion annually), and farmers expect to earn $ 344.2 billion (50-60%) of this value. .. 759.11 million farmers, accounting for 35-43% of Indian farmers, are expected to benefit from the value creation associated with these solutions over a 20-year period. With the addition of value, the income from crop cultivation of affected farmers will increase by 70-80% in 20 years.

Key Impact Statistics from Mature Technology Solutions

Image: TechnoServe

How to move the identified technology solution forward

Accelerating the development of these solutions requires immediate action and collaboration from a variety of stakeholders.

Big Tech and Agritech players need to work closely together to develop technology solutions. Big tech companies need to incorporate what they have learned from the e-commerce industry to work on building a best-in-class B2B buyer supplier matching platform. Big Tech also supports emerging agricultural technology players who provide solutions such as quality assurance and traceability by enhancing solutions through AI, machine learning and more.

Agribusiness needs to support them by adopting new technology platforms on a large scale.

Government support is essential for the development of solutions. The Ministry of Agriculture needs to invest in enhancing and hiring eNAM in consultation with NGOs, agribusiness and technology companies. In addition, state governments can take the lead in facilitating on-site pilot implementation and accelerating learning and improvement.

Donors and investors need to provide sustainable funding for piloting and scaling up integrated platforms in a variety of products and markets.

Agricultural and social organizations can leverage the participation of farmers and farm producer organizations (FPOs) to help implement solutions in both pilot and scale-up stages to accelerate project testing and deployment.

Currently, 2 billion people worldwide are suffering from malnutrition, and some estimates indicate that more than 60% of food will be needed to feed the world’s population by 2050. However, the agricultural sector is not equipped to meet this demand. Currently, 700 million workers live in it. It is in poverty and already accounts for 70% of world water consumption and 30% of world greenhouse gas emissions.

New technologies can help make our food system more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector lags behind other sectors in adopting technology.

Launched in 2018, Forums Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a major partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way food is produced, distributed and consumed.

With research, increased investment in new agricultural technologies, and integration of regional and regional initiatives aimed at strengthening food security, the platform will work with more than 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to develop new technologies. Make your food system more sustainable. Comprehensive and efficient.

Find out more about innovations that have an impact on your goals and contact us for information on how to get involved.

Meaningful change

The next step is for stakeholders from different domains to develop a shared vision and work on long-term support to transform the F2F ecosystem through technology interventions. Key actors integrate best practices and best-in-class technology into these solutions, quickly pilot and scale up ideas, coordinate between value chain actors, and sustainably ensure long-term success. You need to invest in financial assistance.

We encourage and invite more stakeholders to join us to build influential and viable solutions for the F2F ecosystem. We look forward to working together to harness the power of technology to make meaningful changes.

More detailed reports on all issues can be accessed here. Read the report “Artificial Intelligence for Agricultural Innovation” here.

Written by

Techno Serve India Country Director, Punit Gupta

