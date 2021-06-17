TicWatch E3 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS released in India





The TicWatch E3 smartwatch was launched in India on Thursday, June 17th by parent company Mobvoi. The smartwatch is used in combination with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TicWatch E3 is based on Google’s Wear OS and has a 1.3-inch high-density display. It also features heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, among other health and fitness features. The smartwatch boasts a 380mAh battery and supports speakers and microphones for voice access.

Price of TicWatch E3 in India

The price of TicWatch E3 is Rs. It is available for purchase on the Mobvoi website for 19,999. It comes in a single Panther Black color option and three color options: Silicon Strap Black, Blue and Yellow.

Specifications of TicWatch E3

The TicWatch E3 features a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixel) LCD display with 2.5D glass. Internally, it has a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Mobvoi builds TicWatch E3 on Wear OS by Google and offers Google Pay, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Fit, as well as third-party apps such as Spotify, Strava and Telegram. Google’s Wear OS allows users to make calls on their smartwatch using a microphone and speaker. The watch also supports NFC payments using Google Pay.

Users can pair their smartwatch with TicPods to control music playback without using a smartphone. The TicWatch E3 also allows users to use the Google Assistant to control their smart home devices. You can also navigate and track your location on your smartwatch without using your smartphone.

The smartwatch can measure heart rate and SpO2 levels throughout the day via a set of four infrared LED light clusters. In addition, TicWatch E3 also helps users manage stress with the built-in TicZen stress monitoring app. The watch can also track your sleep cycle using the TicSleep 2.0 app. This app tracks your light, deep and REM sleep and provides insights to improve it. Other sensors include accelerometers, gyro sensors, and low-latency off-body sensors. The watch also features GPS for navigation, GLONASS, Beidou, and Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n for connectivity.

The TicWatch E3 also has 20 training modes including high intensity, Pilates, taekwondo, skating, walking, running, cycling, swimming, boating, yoga, mountain climbing and major ball sports. It also features TicMotion, which can detect your physical activity and automatically initiate the appropriate workout mode. The smartwatch is IP68 compliant in dust and water resistance and can be used for swimming.

Users can use the watch’s Bluetooth v5.0 connection to connect the TicWatch E3 to the Mobvoi app available on Android and iOS. The app not only matches data in one place, but also allows users to share their health data with their families. The smartwatch has a 380mAh battery. It measures 44x47x12.6mm and weighs about 32 grams.

