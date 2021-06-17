Google offers the first permanent Google store survey in New York





Google announced plans to open its first permanent physical store in New York City last month, and today Google announced the store in a blog post. The store will be open to the public on Wednesday, June 17th. In anticipation of the opening of a new store, Google can see the interior, layout, and overall space of the store.

In a Google blog post, the company explains that all store materials, furniture, and fixtures were considered with sustainability in mind. The wall veneer is a soft gray responsibly procured hickory, each luminaire is energy efficient, and our custom cork and wooden furniture were created by local artisans in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Google’s intention for shoppers is to find a space full of light, centered on experiencing the usefulness of our products. A 17-foot-high glass structure near the store entrance allows customers to interact with what Google calls an imagination space. The first experience built here is based on Google Translate. Google Translate translates what you say into 24 languages ​​at the same time.

The rest of the store aims to test Google’s experience in a space that feels warm and comfortable as if you were at home. The store has an interactive hands-on area where patrons can check out the latest Pixel smartphones, Pixelbook devices, Nest Home and Fitbit products.

There’s a dedicated space for workshops and events, and a sandbox where people can immerse themselves in the Google experience. The simulated living room includes the Nest sandbox, the Stadia sandbox where you can stream Stadia games, and the Pixel sandbox where you can play with your Pixel camera. Aside from experience, customers can participate in on-site Pixel repairs.

The store will be located on the street level of the Google office building in Chelsea. The building is next to Chelsea Market and the Google Store is on the northeast corner of 15th and 9th Avenues.

