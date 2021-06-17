Google opens its first retail store in New York today





Google has so far opted to sell its products online, but has been running several pop-up stores over the years. After the company leased 5,000 feet of space, no one thought it would open a physical store until the first signs of Google’s retail store first appeared in 2015.

It really didn’t go anywhere. But today, Google plans to open its first retail store in New York City on June 17th today.

The Google Store is located on the 15th and 9th of the Chelsea district of Manhattan.The door will be open to the public at 10am

A post posted on Google’s blog by Google’s Vice President of Direct Channels and Membership, Jason Rosenthal, states that customers can expect a range of products, including Pixel smartphones, Nest products, Fitbit devices, and more.

The Google Store experience is described as “immersive” because Rosenthal allows customers to experience the company’s products and services together.

Related article: Google’s first retail store opens in New York-expect Pixel and other gadgets!

(Photo: Google Blog)

Google Store: What to Expect Inside

According to a Digital Trends report, the Google Translate exhibit at the store can be expected to translate customer statements into 24 languages ​​in real time. It’s part of a 17-foot-high circular glass structure called Google Imagination Space.

Like other tech retailers, the Google Store has a section where customers can ask for help with Google-related issues. The support desk, here called help, also provides repair services. Customers can also receive online orders here to Help.

The Google Store also has a dedicated space for events and workshops, as well as a demo room where customers can experience the product in real-world scenarios.

COVID-19 Health Measures

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Google will monitor various health and safety measures in the Google Store. In addition to hand hygiene equipment, a mask and social distance are required inside the store.

To maintain the standard of social distance, the number of customers that can be accommodated at one time is limited.

Sustainable environment-friendly space

(Photo: Google Blog)

Google may be all about technology and innovation, but the company also knows how to be sustainable and environmentally friendly. You don’t have to look for the Google Store itself to see it.

For the interior of the Google Store, according to The Verge, the company worked with local designers to develop wood and cork furniture that could be food in the store. It has also received a LEED Platinum rating due to its environmentally friendly design.

Read also: Rome’s Apple Via del Corso store reinvents and restores a 19th-century Italian location that opens on May 27

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isabella James Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos