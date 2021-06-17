Australian researchers are developing technology to turn regular eyeglasses into night-vision devices





Australian researchers have developed a new technology that uses infrared images to make people clearly visible in the dark. These ultra-thin films could one day turn regular eyeglasses into night-vision goggles and revolutionize several areas such as self-driving car navigation, optical tomography, and food quality control. This film is thinner than human hair and is made of nanoscale crystals. According to researchers at the Australian National University (ANU), this prototype technology can replace the bulky night-vision goggles used by military and law enforcement authorities with lightweight alternatives, driving at night or returning home after dark. Can also be made safer.

Technology that operates at room temperature converts infrared light into light that is visible to the human eye. Researchers say it is a preferred choice over current high-end infrared imaging technology, which is cheap, easy to mass-produce, requires cryogenic freezing, and is expensive to produce.

The first thin film of this kind is described in a new report published in the journal Advanced Photonics. It can be very helpful for security guards who are currently using night vision goggles attached to heavy helmets, which they say have led to neck pain.

In a report posted on the ANU website, Principal Researcher Dr. Rossio Camacho Morales made the invisible visible. Our technology can convert infrared rays, which are normally invisible to the human eye, into images that are clearly visible even from a distance.

Dragomir Neshev, a professor of physics at the university, said this was the first time infrared light was converted to a visible image on an ultra-thin screen, which he called a truly exciting development. “

Scientists helped by European and British researchers on this project are currently working to further advance the technology. It is not yet clear when this technology will be commercially available.

