Shenzhou 12 mission dock at a Chinese space station with three astronauts





Three astronauts have arrived at a new space station in China.

Shenzhou 12’s mission was docked with Tianhe (“Harmony of the Heavens”), the core module of the Chinese space station. Northwestern China.

Shenzhou 12’s three astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Kara Hongbo, will board the 54-foot (16.6-meter) Tenwa for the next three months to test various systems and complete the module. To operate.

The launch of Shenzhou 12 was the third in less than two months for China’s space station program. Tianhe’s April 28 lift-off started things. The robot Tianzhou 2 cargo ship carried more than 6.6 tons of supplies to the module a month later and is still docked in Tianzhou.

According to Chinese officials, eight more launches will be required to complete the construction of the space station. The two loft the “lab module” attached to Tenwa to form the final T-shaped station. The assembly phase, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, will also include three additional cargo launches and three additional crew missions.

Shenzhou 12 was China’s first manned space mission for the first time in almost five years. The latest Shenzhou 11 made three astronauts stay in the Tiangong-2 space laboratory for a month in late 2016.

Tiangong-2 and its predecessor, Tiangong-1, were built and launched to lay the foundation for a new orbital outpost, which is about 15% the size of the 450-ton International Space Station. China’s space station is expected to be operational for at least 10 years.

