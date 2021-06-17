PlayStation Plus: July 2021: Free PS5 and PS4 games, deals, and everything you need to know





We are already in July and PlayStation Plus is becoming more and more popular every week around the world.

Sony offers free access to several titles on both PS5 and PS4 each month, and subscribers can opt in monthly or annually.

There are many benefits available with a Playstation Plus subscription.

Free game discount limited 1GB cloud storage

If you want to know more about Playstation Plus, please visit the official PlayStation Plus website.

It’s only been a few weeks since the game, which will be offered as part of the July package, was officially revealed, but it seems that credible sources may have revealed an early leak.

Last month I saw Star Wars Squadrons, Operation Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. This is a three-action-packed game that has kept the gaming community busy for weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PS Plus.

Free PS5 and PS4 games

The game hasn’t been revealed by Sony yet, but ResetEra member Deluxera (via Gamerant) seems to be a reliable source of inside information from the game company.

While commenting on the E3 Xbox event, Plague Tale: Innocence Remaster is expected to be one of the free PS Plus titles in July 2021.

As you can see, the action-adventure survival horror stealth game has received great reviews overall and was first released on PS4 in May 2019.

This is exciting news for fans of third-person perspective titles and is considered to be the July-only PlayStation 5. It’s not yet known if Sony will do this.

As a result, two free PS4 games will be available, but have not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

