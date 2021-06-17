Motorola Defy 2021 image and spec leaks: Snapdragon 662, military grade body and more!





The Motorola Defy 2021 leaked images and specs, revealing that it has a rugged military-grade body. The exact date remains unannounced, but a large release suggests that it’s about to go on sale.

(Photo: by David Ramos / Getty Images) Barcelona, ​​Spain-March 3: On the second day of Mobile World Congress 2015 at the Phila Granvia Complex in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 3, 2015. The logo was illuminated outside the Motorola Pavilion. .. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world’s largest carriers, with many launching the latest mobile phones and wearable gadgets.

On June 4, Gizmochina reported that the Google Play Console was the first to see the new Motorola device. At that time, it wasn’t called Defy yet. Instead, I used the codename Motorola Athena.

After console spotting, speculation has risen that the Motorola Defy, launched in 2010, is likely to come back.

In addition, when it was first released, it attracted attention as the first Android smartphone that can be used without worrying about getting wet. In retrospect, even before Apple and Samsung added these features to their flagship phones, they pioneered waterproof and dustproof features.

Motorola Defy 2021 Leak: Military Grade Body

Now, Leak suggested that Motorola would soon bring a rugged smartphone back to market.

Evan Blass, who uses the username @evleaks, stated that the name of the new device is Motorola Defy 2021, according to GSM Arena.

Motorola Defy 2021 pic.twitter.com/NdKY7BYb0h

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 16, 2021

The tipster included a photo of the following smartphone with sand, rock, and soap bubbles in the background. Perhaps because it sends a message that the device can sit undisturbed, even on surfaces that others are avoiding.

We also found that Defy’s naked body appeared to be wearing a military-grade case.

In terms of specifications, it is IP68 dustproof and waterproof, so it can withstand the harshest environments. Aside from the technical name, it means that it can be left without problems for up to 35 minutes at a water depth of 1.5 m or less. It is also designed to withstand vibrations, salt mist, thermal shock and even moisture.

In addition, Defy does not suffer from various temperatures up to -30 degrees Celsius or 75 degrees Celsius. And it goes without saying that it can be washed like dirty laundry with soap and strong disinfectants.

So users don’t mind getting it dirty.

Without fall protection, ruggedness is not perfect. To be precise, Defy can fall up to 1.8m undisturbed. Even if it lands on a non-surrendering material such as metal.

Also read: Google Pixel Fold push-through with 2021 release date, OLED screen production will start in October

Performance: Snapdragon 666 etc.

From the above specs, it became clear that this smartphone takes “military grade” seriously. But how does it work?

The rugged phone isn’t running out of power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In addition, take pictures with the 48MP main camera along with other 2MP macro lenses and depth lenses. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter.

Inside the rugged device is a 5,000mAh battery that can be quickly charged at 20W.

The wireless charger option is not available, probably due to its military grade body. Therefore, this device will not benefit from the partnership between Motorola and Guru Wireless.

Unfortunately, it runs Android 10 first. However, Android 11 will be available on devices in mid-2021.

