Of the more than 700 demos on Steam Next Fest, 13 are our favorites





With the official launch of Next Fest, Steam is packed with indie demos, live games, and developer chats. This 6-day digital event will run from June 16th to June 22nd and will provide a week for free viewing and downloading of indie game demos.

There are literally hundreds (more than 700) of demos available for download, spanning different genres. The numbers are so large that the PC Gamer team is working on your behalf. We’ve delved into the list of Next Fest and re-appeared 14 demos that seemed worth the time.

Most of these demos will disappear from Steam when the event ends on June 22nd. Hold the scroll, pick the couple you like and play as soon as possible. Did you play a great demo that isn’t on this list? Please let us know in the comments.

We plan to add more games to this list as the week progresses, so be sure to come back and check for new additions.

Tomb

I love games that encourage you to stop and smell flowers, and Adventure Photo Editor Toem is one such game. With a camera in hand and a rucksack on his back, he is tasked with supporting the photography needs of the eccentric forest community. It turns out that they have many missions. The demonstrators had to help scouts take pictures of plants, participate in the discovery of monsters, and help poor souls find lost socks. This is a perfect one-hour demo that explores the entire first area, lays out the storyline, and shows the main photo mechanics of the game. A nice demo. -Rachel

Sable

Sable was arguably one of the most impressive games on this E3. Summer Game Fest provided not only new footage and release dates, but also a beautiful performance of the theme song by the Japanese breakfast. You can now play the beginning of the game yourself before Sable gliders through the desert in September. Seeing this, I chatted with Shedworks co-founder Gregorios Kythreotis a while back. If you want to know more about the development of chill exploration games, one week. — Malindi

Unpacking

If you are forced to unpack in real life, such as traveling, moving, or even shopping for groceries, it can be a daunting task. Unpacking Zen puzzles, on the other hand, is one of the most satisfying games I have ever experienced. It brings strange excitement to the mundane slogan of moving things from one container to another, pushing a bra into a drawer, and finding shoes thrown into a kitchen cutlery. Unpacking doesn’t make much sense, but connecting people’s lives through the stored items creates a great story. If you checked this in the last SteamFest, there’s nothing new here, but it’s still well worth the box. -Molly

Wolf stride

There are many mecha games on the PC, but I’ve never seen anything like Wolfstride. This is an indie RPG that controls a giant 10 ton robot and beats more junk than other giant 10 ton mechas. This is an idea that never gets old. The demo will show you 2D turn-based combat in a game that punches, fires, and pushes mechanized opponents (quite standard), but it’s that impressive style that really sells this game. .. Wolfstride’s bold comic book animations look stunning and give weight and flair to explosive battles. It’s definitely a demo worth your time. — Rachel

Rogue Road

Rogue Lords, as you can imagine, is a roguelike game. Specifically, it’s a roguelike game where you dominate old monsters such as Headless Horseman, Dracula, and for some reason the evil Mary Shelley. As the rulers of the devil, they do what they do best — terrorize the innocent. In horribly animated turn-based combat, choose between defensive and offensive actions to unleash hell on your opponents. Who knew that horror and gusset were so cartoonish? Apart from combat, there is an interactive sequence in which your actions determine your reward or punishment. It’s a fun, rewarding and pretty camp, but unfortunately (or fortunately?) Rogue Lords has so many interesting systems that you’ll spend a lot of time on tutorials. — Malindi

Letter — Written Adventure

I completely missed this game when it passed through the dense Wholesome Direct of E3. I found it only when I saw the presentation again. Letters is becoming your remarkable and amazing story puzzle game, so don’t repeat my mistakes. Exchange letters and old-fashioned IMs in Russian penpals using the words you wrote to solve puzzles and make small visual tweaks in the world. Certain choices shape the path you take as you grow — your personality, your style, and even your relationship with your best friend. The letter is wonderfully calm, yet at its best, compelling storytelling. — Molly

Lens island

Base construction is hellish in 2021, thanks to Balheim’s explosive popularity earlier this year. If you’re crazy about the Viking adventures, try creating a whirlwind on Lens Island. The base building is at the heart of the game, and the various building blocks make it quick and easy to build a small hut or a two-story family home. The game looks great to launch, with gorgeous sun-drenched landscapes juxtaposed with dull, dim caves. On Lens Island, it was easy to lose time by caring for crops and collecting materials to expand your home. If it’s faster than your speed, there’s a tough dungeon crawler to dive in as well. — Molly

Road 96

Well, this demo was certainly a journey. Road 96 is a hitchhiking road trip game that seeks to reach national borders to escape creeping authoritarianism, relying on the kindness of strangers and overturning the law. This is a bulky demo with 6 different scenarios, one is randomly selected when you launch the game.

I have tried two scenarios where no further difference can be made. At first, he drove a car with fellow hitchhiker and computer programmer Alex, talking about life on the road and other meditative conversations. Second, I was sitting in the side cab of my motorcycle, throwing a wad of cash at an approaching police car when a fellow bank robber tried to escape. The Road 96 demo was a big hit for me with a release that was supposed to be sometime in 2021. — Rachel

lake

Meredith Weiss needs a break. As a good coder, it’s hard to take a break from work, so she takes a pretty drastic approach. She decided to shine in the moonlight as a local mail carrier in a small town in the Midwest. Lake is a story-driven game about stopping and smelling roses, about life in a small town, and perhaps what really matters away from the hamster circle. Check it out now after checking out last month. The lake is beautiful, apart from the idea itself, which already promises a relaxing gaming experience. From lakes to sunny forests and mountain views, Meredith’s route is just like Meredith’s, where you can play, meet and relax. Casting the characters is also fun, thanks to the really natural-sounding conversations. — Malindi

AK-Xolotl

First of all, I’d like to get angry with the name, but the rest of the AK-Xolotl is so much fun that I’ll slide it. This is a top-down barrage shooter that you can play alone or with your friends. For some reason, all the characters in your hideout are cute forest creatures. Of course, you are an axolotl, the cutest of all of them, and probably using a variety of weapons to become the last creature in the forest. Don’t think too much about it. AK-Xolotl has great barrage features (lots of barrage) and there is something specific that I would like to continue with. — Malindi

crystal

The Cris Tales demo is part of the last handful of Steam festivals and has been around for years, but I still recommend it. This is a turn-based RPG that allows you to change the time to anticipate different timelines of combat and plan attacks. This works very well. The demo introduces the fantasy world of Cris Tales (looks gorgeous) and ends with a boss battle with two demon sisters. This is one of the few demos that has a release date, and Cris Tales will be released on July 20th. — Rachel

Freshly frosted

Going back to the more traditional mysterious reason, Freshly Frosted surprised me how much that level broke my brain. It was surprisingly difficult to find the right path to send my little donuts so that they could be properly frosted, sprinkled and whipped, but I was very happy to understand that. It’s worth melting your brain to see each donut made as each machine is slammed into the music, pumping along a nice pastel background. — Molly

Idol manager

Idol managers are exactly what they are saying to the can. An idol management sim that keeps idols happy and healthy, hires new talent, releases singles, organizes photos and TV shows, and juggles agencies. It’s a surprisingly complex management game and is overwhelming in its tutorials. However, once I understood the basics, I realized that I was deep inside the rabbit hole of idol management. The game is definitely wandering around the audience (who knows who you are), so it’s not everyone’s favorite, but idol fans should have a good time with it. — Molly

