Best iPhone 2021: Which model is right for you?





Updated: 06/17/21: Same recommendations, but added information about iOS 15 and iPhone 13. Both will be released in the fall.

Previously it was easy to choose an iPhone. Just get the latest iPhone with all the storage you can afford. We recommend that you buy as much storage as you can, but choosing which iPhone to use is not so easy. Apple currently sells five “new” iPhone models, and you can also buy the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, not to mention the older playback models. Very simply, Apple offers all of these options because people have different priorities.

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE. The “best” iPhone depends on your own personal taste, so there are some recommendations for different groups of users. Here we summarize our choices and provide links to articles that explain each choice in more detail.

If you’re not in a hurry to buy an iPhone, we recommend waiting a few months. The iPhone 13 series will be released in September or October and hasn’t been officially announced yet, but a summary of iPhone 13 rumors shows what’s happening.

Also, iOS 15, due out this fall, will make the iPhone even better in many ways. Here’s a breakdown of iOS 15 features and how to participate in beta testing if needed. Please note that some iOS 15 features require an iPhone with at least an A12 processor. This means iPhone XS / XR and later devices. A list of these features can be found here. The following recommendations are all ready, but if you have an older iPhone, we recommend that you upgrade early to take advantage of these features.

Compare iPhone specs

Apple sells five current-generation iPhones. Four iPhone 12s and iPhone SE. Here’s a comparison of the most important specs, but keep in mind that specs aren’t everything.

iPhone SEiPhone 12 miniiPhone 12iPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 ProMax Starting price $ 399 $ 699 $ 799 $ 999 $ 1099 Screen size 4.7 ″ 5.4 ″ 6.1 ″ 6.1 ″ 6.7 ″ size (H x W x D) 5.45 ″ x 2.65 ″ x 0.29 ″ 5.18 ″ X 2.13 ″ x 0.29 ″ 5.78 ″ x 2.82 ″ x 0.29 ″ 5.78 ″ x 2.82 ″ x 0.29 ″ 6.33 ″ x 3.07 ″ x 0.29 ″ Weight 5.22 oz4.76 oz5.78 oz6.66 oz8.03 ozColorsblack, red, whiteblack , Red, White, Green, Blue Black, Red, White, Green, Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Display LCD (326 ppi) OLED with HDR (476 ppi) OLED with HDR ( 460 ppi) OLED with HDR (460 ppi) OLED with HDR (458 ppi) ProcessorA13 BionicA14 BionicA14 BionicA14 BionicA14 BionicStorage64 / 128 / 256GB64 / 128 / 256GB64 / 128 / 256GB128 / 256 / 512GB128 / 256 / 512GBAuthenticationTouch IDFace IDFace IDFace IDFace IDFace / 1.8 Wide camera 12MP f / 1.6 camera, 12MP f / 2.4 ultra wide camera 12MP f / 1.6 wide camera, 12MP f / 2.4 ultra wide camera 12MP f / 1.6 wide camera, 12MP f / 2.4 ultra wide camera, 12MP f / 2.0 telescope (2x) ) 12MP f / 1.6 wide camera, 12MP f / 2.4 ultra wide camera, 12MP f / 2.2 telephoto (2.5x) front camera 7MP f / 2.2 camera, 1080p12MP f / 2.2 camera, 4K HDR 12MP f / 2.2 camera, 4K HDR 12MP f / 2.2 camera, 4K HDR 12MP f / 2.2 camera, 4K HDR battery capacity 1821mAh 2227mAh2815mAh2815mAh 3687mAh wireless function 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Ultra Wideband5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Ultra Wideband5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Ultra Wideband5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Ultra WidebandMagSafeNoYesYesYesYesYes Overall best: iPhone 12

If you need a new iPhone and don’t know what’s most important to you, you need to get an iPhone 12. It’s a sweet spot in terms of design, size, functionality, performance, and cost (starting). $ 799). The iPhone 12 Pro offers an additional telephoto camera, LiDAR, and a stainless steel side instead of aluminum, but for most people it really justifies spending an additional $ 200 on such things. It will be difficult. Get all the important features such as ultra-fast A14 processor, excellent photo and video quality, HDR OLED display, Face ID, 5G, ceramic shielded front display, MagSafe and more. If you take a lot of photos and videos, we recommend choosing the 128GB model (the base model has 64GB of storage).

The best iPhone for photography: iPhone 12 Pro Max

The “Max” version of the iPhone is usually the same as the regular-sized Pro version, but with a larger display and battery. The camera settings on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are actually different from the iPhone 12 Pro. If you want the best photos, it’s worth the extra charge. The only real drawback is that it’s quite large, 6.7 inches. Therefore, you should consider the size before you buy. Also, it is quite expensive at over $ 1,099. But if you can handle the size and price, you’ll get a ridiculously good camera.

Pros: Larger sensor, better stability, better telephoto lens Disadvantages: Very large and expensive

The best iPhone for games: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Choosing the latest and most expensive iPhone as the “best” for your game seems easy, but there are real benefits here. Yes, of course, like all iPhone 12 models, it has the fastest new A14 processor. However, virtual game controls often work much better on large displays, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max being the biggest. The game is probably the most battery draining iPhone can do, and Max also has the largest battery with the longest life ever.

Pros: Best performance, huge display, longest battery life ever Disadvantages: Really big, really expensive

Best iPhone for kids

Most kids don’t need a big or expensive phone. Let’s face it, kids are rough on electronics. The iPhone SE is fast enough to run anything and will last for years. There’s also Touch ID instead of Face ID, which can be a pain with a very young face (Apple says Face ID is only suitable for people over the age of 13). The small size fits well in young hands and pockets, and the $ 399 price tag delights parents.

Pros: Price, size, durability, performance Disadvantages: No Face ID, old design

The best iPhone for the elderly: iPhone SE

The iPhone SE is a godsend for the elderly and others in bonds. Starting at just $ 399, you’ll get a completely up-to-date iPhone with an A13 processor, which could lead to iOS updates for another four to five years. Even with only one lens, the camera is very good, and some older people will find Touch ID easier to handle than Face ID (especially if their older smartphones are older iPhones). Battery life is the biggest drawback, but grandparents probably don’t stream as many YouTube and TikTok videos as we do.

Pros: Price, size, camera, Touch ID Disadvantages: Slightly older processor, decent battery life

Best Small iPhone: iPhone 12 mini

The number of fans of small phones is not very large. Sales data consistently shows that most people prefer larger phones, but there is no doubt that they prefer smaller phones. This year, Apple produced a smaller version of the high-end model iPhone 12 mini. For those who don’t want to buy “old” designs and technologies just to get a cell phone that’s easy to hold and operate, it’s a small, uncompromising cell phone. Battery life is a bit shorter because you can’t fit a large battery in a small phone, but otherwise, a small package that includes 5G and MagSafe has all the goodness of the iPhone 12.

Pros: Cheapest iPhone 12, Small size, full performance and features Disadvantages: Battery life is not long

Best Budget iPhone: iPhone SE

Budget and the word iPhone usually don’t come together, but Apple flipped the script when it launched the iPhone SE. For just $ 399, the iPhone SE features the A13 Bionic’s ultra-fast processor, the latest features such as wireless charging and portrait mode, and years of updates. But what if you have a home button? It has an excellent retro design, gorgeous glass black, and a build quality that withstands a lot of abuse. You’re giving up a bit of battery life compared to the iPhone 12 mini, but still there’s really no better way to spend $ 400.

Pros: fast processor, robust camera, wireless charging Disadvantages: Battery life is fine

For over 20 years, I’ve been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

