End-to-end encryption is now deployed to all Google message users





In November 2020, Google began beta testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) with Android’s default text messaging app, Messages. This important security feature has ended the beta channel and is now used for all one-to-one Rich Communication Services (RCS) conversations on the app. Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president, announced the rollout earlier this week through a tweet. The company also quietly mentioned this addition in its summer Android announcement.

E2EE should be available to all Google Message users using supported Android smartphones within a few days. The user does not have to do anything. It will be automatically available in all targeted conversations.

Please note that E2EE does not work with SMS / MMS messages. It cannot be used in group RCS messages. Therefore, messages are encrypted end-to-end only if you have a one-to-one RCS conversation on either the Google Messages mobile app or the web. In addition, both parties must enable chat functionality in the app and the device must have an active internet connection. For end-to-end encrypted conversations, you’ll see a lock icon in the “chat” banner at the top. The same lock icon also appears on the timestamp and submit button.

RCS is a successor to SMS, as some of you may not know. It requires an active data or Wi-Fi connection to work, and comes with all the latest chat features such as typing indicators, recipient reading, and now E2EE. If either recipient is offline, the message will not be sent / delivered until the connection is established. Users can still choose to send the message via SMS, but it will not be encrypted end-to-end. SMS and RCS messages are distinguished using different shades. Dark blue for RCS status and light blue for SMS / MMS.

Google is widely deploying end-to-end encryption with messages

With E2EE enabled, all messages in the conversation will only be visible to the two participants in the RCS chat. Neither Google nor any other third-party server can read the messages because they cannot be decrypted without a decryption key that can only be used on your device and the device that sends the message. Please note that this security feature cannot be disabled for obvious reasons. You can find the technical details of the E2EE implementation here (via) in a Google message.

Google hasn’t said anything yet about whether it plans to bring E2EE to Google Message group conversations. As with many other messaging apps, companies certainly can’t afford to be late. We will let you know when E2EE for the group is announced in the future.

