Dolby Atmos: What You Need to Know About Spatial Audio Formats

At the WWDC 2021 conference last week, Apple unveiled “spatial audio” for Apple Music services, and company executive Eddy Cue said it was like a move to HD for television. What many are unaware of is that a particular area of ​​this technology has been with us for quite some years and is known as Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is a popular surround sound format, a rival to DTS: X, found in the largest commercial cinemas, home theater systems, and now on mobile phones. Originally designed for cinemas, this format, also known as “immersive,” is now used as a new way to remix and listen to music such as The Beatles and Ariana Grande.

The biggest change in the cinema was the addition of height channels, but the Atmos soundtrack works on a variety of systems and doesn’t require height speakers. Dolby Atmos can be played on traditional surround systems. You can also play with headphones, thanks to technologies such as Dolby Virtual: X and Dolby Headphones. What Apple calls spatial audio incorporates Dolby Atmos and proprietary head tracking technology into products such as AirPods earphones.

In this discussion, I’ll explain how Atmos works, why the height speakers and soundbars that fire upwards are cool, and everything I wanted to know about Dolby Atmos but didn’t bother to ask.

Some highlights:

Height channels can create a more immersive sound. The best sound is to use a multi-speaker setup, but even a soundbar with Atmos (such as the Vizio SB36512) provides a sound stage that wraps much “bigger” than a stereo bar. Ceiling speakers are great, but many companies sell upward-fired speakers that have closer performance without the need to install or install speakers.Make sound surround

The $ 450 Vizio M512a-H6 is the upcoming Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Visio

To understand how Atmos differs from its immediate predecessor, Dolby Digital, for example, let’s first look at how sound is mixed in movies and TV shows.

Everything you hear in a movie, from music to voice to sound effects, is mixed into a particular “channel”. For simplicity, these channels are said to be left front (L), center (C), right front (R), right surround (RS), and left surround (LS) when viewed in a room. .. Some more complex systems add a “surround back” channel. All low frequency booms and sumps are sent to the “.1” subwoofer channel. This figure helps you to:

The theater’s traditional 7.1 surround system. There are many speakers, but very few “channels” to send sound. Therefore, the sound is heard from the “wall” on the left side, not from the specific speaker on that wall.

Dolby

So if two actors are talking on the screen, it will be mixed into the central channel. When the music swells in a dramatic moment, it’s usually on the left and right channels of the front. Special effects of zooming and plunging may appear on the surround speakers. To some extent, this same channel combination also applies to the home. After all, if you’re using a 5.1 speaker system, you’ll have all those same speakers.

Except what you don’t. Not exactly. Where your speakers are, how powerful they are, and more and more, how much range each has, is very different compared to a decent cinema.

Atmos does not use channels in most cases. Instead, most sounds are treated as “objects.” Atmos allows filmmakers to assign sounds to locations instead of assigning them to channels (and thus speakers). “Left rear corner” instead of “left surround speaker”. Instead of “panning from the left surround speakers to the right sound speakers,” “pan the back wall smoothly.” Not only does this give you more flexibility, but it also gives you a better experience in the theater and, in some cases, at home.

Atmos (on the right) allows sound designers to pinpoint exactly where they want their sound to “display” in the Atmos Theater. This can be almost anywhere in the room, including overhead.

Dolby

Atmos is an end-to-end change for theater and home audio. As mentioned earlier, mixing is different, but decoding is also different. The number of speakers can vary dramatically from theater to theater, but Atmos expands regardless. Most theaters have many speakers along the walls, giving everyone a similar experience. Atmos allows you to address these speakers individually, allowing the sound designer to pinpoint the exact location in the theater where the sound will be placed. A smooth experience for everyone. This is shown in the image above.

This includes the height, which is the Atmos feature for headings. Speakers hang from the ceiling, allowing sound engineers to seamlessly move sound overhead and across the perimeter. When done correctly, it’s not only more persuasive than it used to be, but it’s also less noticeable. It’s more natural, so you’re less likely to notice special effects and more likely to stay hooked on the movie. That’s the point, right?

So what about your house?

Tidal offers a selection of Dolby Atmos Music titles via the app.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The theater is great and everything, but most of us watch more movies at home, even under normal circumstances. Atmos is no longer just a home theater, as Dolby has branched the format into music. Before Apple threw its hat into the ring, Tidal and Amazon Music offered a selection of remixed titles at Atmos, and along with Sony’s competing 360 Reality Audio, the number of tracks beyond stereo is still growing. I will.

To enable mobile users to experience both Atmos music and movies, many new mobile devices have a version of technology called Dolby Atmos for Headphones. These are stereo only, but are designed to simulate the Atmos effect on any headphone. The technology is also available on Xbox and PC for $ 15 via the Dolby Access app.

However, if you’re listening at home, don’t get in the way first. Obviously, most people don’t intend to install high-height speakers on the ceiling. That’s fine as it has built-in height channels or has an increasing number of speakers and soundbars that fit on top of existing models. For standard tower or bookshelf speakers, a speaker model with a different upward firing driver can be mounted on top. These speakers bounce sound off the ceiling, mimicking “real” height speakers. I’ve heard quite a few of these and they work surprisingly well. Of course, it’s not as high as a real-height speaker, but if you’re not interested in installing speakers in or near the ceiling, it works and is a much easier option.

Focal Sib Evo is an Atmos-compatible speaker set. Just add a Dolby Atmos receiver.

Sarah Tew / CNET

So, yes, if you want to take advantage of true Atmos surround, you’ll need new hardware. However, this is not a mandatory upgrade, as Dolby Digital is still the default for all. Gears work even if you’re not interested in Atmos. Even if you get a new 4K streamer to connect to your old receiver, the audio will still work without Atmos. Just play a Dolby Digital or Dolby Digital Plus track.

Two Atmos home setup examples.

Dolby

But if you want height channels, more channels, or other benefits of Atmos, you need a receiver or soundbar that can decode it, and the source that provides it. (These sources include a 4K Blu-ray player, a new media streamer, and some game consoles.) Of course, you also need Atmos content. This will be explained later.

On the right, you’ll see some examples of Atmos home setup. At the top, you’ll see a setup with a specially designed upward-firing speaker. Each is a traditional speaker, but there are also individual drivers that emit a sound that bounces off the ceiling. These are tuned so that the bounced audio is heard correctly. At the bottom is a similarly designed soundbar.

You can also use Atmos to increase the number of speakers. So how many can you have if you really want to be wild? Oh, a speaker with a height of 24 plus 10. Yes, 34 speakers as needed. Of course, you don’t have to. But if you have a lot of spare speakers and amplifiers and you have a room that can accommodate them, choose that.

On the left is the Atmos home theater system with four ceiling-high speakers. Right side … so please do your best.

Dolby

In the case of Atmos, Dolby adds a slightly different twist to the home system nomenclature. Traditionally, 5.1 systems have three speakers on the front, two speakers on the side or back, and one subwoofer. Then, if you add two Atmos height speakers, Dolby describes this system as a 5.1.2 system. If you look at the 7.2.4 Home Theater, you can probably guess that it has three speakers on the front, two on the side, two on the back, two subwoofers, and four speakers in height.

In addition to the equipment, you also need Atmos content. It’s actually pretty easy. If you’re streaming, you can find it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Vudu. As mentioned above, music can be found on Amazon Music Unlimited, Tidal and Apple Music. On discs, you can find it on 4K and regular Blu-ray discs. It’s also in just a handful of video games.

If the movie is 4K, it could also be Atmos. However, not everywhere you can find the movie is in Atmos. For example, it may be available on 4K Blu-ray Atmos, but not on Amazon. Keep in mind that there are no compatibility issues. When you buy a movie featuring Atmos, it also includes audio tracks that can be played in your current gear, excluding height channels.

Is it worth upgrading all your gear to get the most out of Atmos? No. It’s cool, but if you’re not a home theater addict, you can spend more than you would have to spend if you weren’t using it. If you’re ready to upgrade anyway, the gear you’re considering may have Atmos. For example, like some of my favorite soundbars, most of my favorite receivers already work with Atmos.

Originally published two years ago. Updated with information about Atmos Music and Apple’s spatial audio.

