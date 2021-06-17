Three major catalysts in Roku stock





The stock price of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has fallen about 30% from its highs earlier this year, so it’s a great opportunity to look at the stock price and determine if recent driving has gone too far.

Video streaming platform companies are just one of many growth stocks hit in 2021. In particular, it is the most enthusiastic surge in stocks in 2020. Investors seem to be reassessing whether these stocks deserve a significant premium earned in last year’s run. up.

A closer look at Roku reveals incredible momentum and opportunities, which could be a great opportunity for investors to participate in this growth story.

The three main catalysts for the Roku strain are:

$ 170 Billion US TV Advertising Market

Roku stocks often fluctuate based on headings about competing streaming platforms such as Alphabet’s Android TV and Amazon’s Fire TV, but management is focused on investors and these streaming platforms are the most focused markets. It’s often reminded that it’s not a share to win-it’s a $ 70 billion pie a year for US TV advertising spending, and the $ 160 billion market for global TV advertising.

By 2020, despite the rapid shift of viewers to streaming services, the United States was spending only about $ 8 billion on streaming TV ads. By 2024, eMarketer estimates that the indicator will exceed $ 18 billion.

Roku’s strategic focus on gaining this huge market share is working. In the first quarter, total impressions of streaming ads served on the Roku platform more than tripled year-over-year, with platform revenue (mainly the take rate of ads served on the Roku platform and third-party subscriptions). (Sales from Share) increased by 101%. Every year.

2. Roku channel

One way to help Roku promote its services on the platform and harness the rapidly growing demand for streaming TV advertising is with streaming services that aggregate content from other services and Roku’s own licensed and exclusive content. It’s about investing aggressively in a Roku Channel. One seamless experience.

Roku Channel is experiencing explosive growth, with more than double year-over-year subscriptions to third-party services, and the number of viewers for these subscription services is “2 of the corresponding DTC apps on the Roku platform.” It’s growing more than twice as fast. ” Said in the first quarter shareholder letter.

At the end of the first quarter, Roku Channel had about 70 million viewers, up from 63 million just three months ago. Year-over-year, both Roku Channel account reach and streaming time increased twice as fast as these metrics across the Roku platform.

Management claims that Roku Channel’s momentum is showing its flywheel. “Easy access to a wide range of attractive content attracts viewers, viewer engagement attracts advertisers, and advertiser spending allows them to invest in more content.”

“This flywheel allows us to be more creative and extensible in sourcing content that fits our AVOD (Video on Demand Advertising) business model,” Roku’s management said in a first-quarter shareholder letter. explained. “We expect to continue investing in content. Make it commensurate with the size and growth trajectory of The Roku Channel.”

3. New streaming TV service

Finally, it’s worth noting that aggressive investment in connected TV (both streaming-first companies and traditional media companies that are eventually moving to streaming) is validating Roku’s position. I will.

Roku’s management often says that it operates on the belief that all TV will eventually be streamed. To take advantage of this, the company aims to become Switzerland for Connected TV. This is a neutral player that all services want and need to turn on. So it’s not surprising that Roku specifically called for the launch of a new service as a key catalyst for business.

“We also benefited from launching multiple premium DTC services in the second half of 2020,” management said recently.

It’s a beautiful position. The more you invest in connected TV, the more profit Roku has the potential to make.

Given the company’s strong momentum and its position at the heart of a major growth trend with a huge addressable market, Roku’s recent share price cut is for investors who are willing to hold shares for a long time. It could be a great buying opportunity for you.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos