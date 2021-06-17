Huawei Mate 50’s flagship isn’t coming, at least not this year





Huawei doesn’t seem to launch the Mate 50 flagship at least this year. That’s at least what the report from China says. why is that? Well, the company is more or less forced to do so.

As you know, Huawei is banned by the United States. You can’t use Google services on your device, but the ban has had a big impact on the hardware side as well.

With the introduction of the Huawei P50 series, the same is not true for the Mate 50.

Huawei had already planned to announce the P50 series smartphones this year, but that hasn’t happened. These devices are still arriving, but the same doesn’t seem to happen with the Mate 50 series.

The Mate brand flagship usually arrives in the fourth quarter of each year and will be offered as a flagship product in the second half of this year. Huawei is said to be concentrating its limited resources on the P50 series, so don’t hold your breath this year.

If this report were to be true, it would be the first time that even Huawei had not launched the “mate” flagship. The first Huawei Mate flagship arrived in 2013, and since then the company has launched one for each generation.

The Huawei Mate 40 series counts four devices: Mate 40, 40E, 40 Pro, and 40 Pro +. The device was expected to arrive in the form of at least three different handset.

The Huawei P50 series will be available soon

However, Huawei fans are still looking forward to the P50 series. The company plans to announce several devices as part of its series, and hopes it will happen in the near future.

The phones were scheduled to go on sale in April, but that didn’t happen. The US ban and chip shortage probably affected Huawei’s plans, but the pandemic certainly didn’t help.

Huawei hasn’t yet announced when the P50 series will arrive, but it has shown some indication that it will come. The Huawei P50 has also surfaced several times so far, and while the truth is said, these leaks were less obvious.

