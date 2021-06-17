Apple Watch 2021: New design and better display





Six years after the first Apple Watch hit the market, the device has undergone some significant changes in the era with its cellularity, larger display, and more powerful sensors. But lately, we seem to have hit a gradual upgrade in the life of a product, which could change in this year’s Series 7. This article tracks the most reliable reports on Apple Watch in the future. So come back for the latest news.

Apple Watch Series 7: Latest Rumors

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu recently reported on possible upgrades to the next Apple Watch. Series 7 watches feature faster processors and “updated ultra-wideband features” that Apple can use with the features shown in WWDC 21 for watchOS 8 such as unlocking doors and hotel rooms. It may be. Thanks to the new mourning process, the bezel on the watch screen is thinner and closer to the front cover. Bloomberg also said the watch would be a little thicker, but not noticeable.

Apple Watch Series 7: Design and Color

Front PageTech’s Jon Prosser reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 may feature a new design with flat edges, such as the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. Prosser created a clock rendering based on the information he saw. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in November 2020 that Series 7 watches have an “improved form factor”, but Mark Gurman recently thinned the bezel of the Apple Watch to make the case. I reported that it can be made a little thicker.

Prosser also said Apple is experimenting with colors and the Series 7 could come in a variety of colors, such as the 24-inch iMac. It is not clear if the current blue and red colors remain.

Apple Watch Series 7: Display

The display on Apple Watch Series 7 can be different. According to Gurman, Apple “tested a new laminating technology that thins the boundaries of the display and brings the display closer to the front cover.” This means that the display can be a bit larger. Apple finally increased the display from 38mm and 42mm to 40mm and 44mm in Series 4. Apple may be able to increase the increase in screen size by further trimming the bezel and adding 1-2 millimeters.

Apple Watch Series 7: Health and Fitness Features

According to a recent report by The Telegraph, Apple is a customer of a company that specializes in next-generation health sensors, and there is growing speculation that the next Apple Watch will have blood pressure, glucose, and alcohol levels monitoring. However, Bloomberg reported that while Apple was working on such a feature, it wasn’t ready for Series 7 and wasn’t ready for “a few more years.”

In addition, the back burner has a body temperature sensor. According to Bloomberg, Apple wanted to incorporate this feature into its Series 7 watches, but decided to postpone it until at least 2022. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Series 7 watches may have new swimming tracking features, but did not provide these details. While the Apple Watch already measures distance, laps, and splits, Apple can implement stroke detection and other high-end tracking features.

Apple Watch Series 7: Extreme Athletes

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple could release an Apple Watch with a “rugged casing.” This can appeal to users attending extreme events and sports. Such watches may have a more scratch- and shock-resistant look to make them more competitive with Casio and Luminox rugged watches. Gurman initially stated that Apple could decide to cancel or postpone the plan for a rugged watch, and recently reported that the plan could be postponed to 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7 may have advanced swimming tracking capabilities.

Front Page TechApple Watch Series 7: Processors and Specifications

There are no reports on the processor of the Series 7 watch, but based on the S6 system packaged with the current Apple Watch Series 6, it is expected that the S7 will be found on the next watch. Series 6 S6s are up to 20% faster than S5SiPs, so S7s may have similar gains. The higher the efficiency, the longer the battery life may be.

Bloomberg also reported that Series 7 watches could bring updated ultra-wideband capabilities. Apple first introduced an ultra-wideband U1 chip in the Apple Watch Series 6, and has since expanded the utility of the technology with AirTag trackers and Wallet digital keys. It’s not clear how Apple will upgrade the Apple Watch Series 7 technology, but that probably means the U2 chip.

Apple Watch Series 7: Band

Apple has supported all previous bands on each model of the Apple Watch, but the new design can mean that the new band isn’t backwards compatible. Notably, the Solo Loop band isn’t compatible with any model prior to Apple Watch Series 4, which Apple announced a larger display model.

watchOS 8 brings some new features to Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 7: watchOS 8

Apple announced watchOS 8 at WWDC. It has some new features such as digital keys, the new Mindfulness app, and Portraitsface. All of these features will be available in Apple Watch Series 7 and new features specific to new devices.

