Inexpensive GPS-equipped fitness watch with limited functionality-Technology News, Firstpost





Amaya Darvi June 17, 2021 16:53:25 IS

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Price: Rs 3,999

The good thing about Redmi watches

Affordable GPS built-in watch Very accurate distance tracking Lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods of time Decent battery life that is easy to use even for beginners. 5ATM water resistant and lasts for nearly a week.Swim Proof You can choose from a variety of watch faces

What’s wrong with the Redmi watch

The UI feels dull because there are no SpO2 sensors, continuous heart rate monitoring, no features without menstrual cycle tracking and no animations with limited activity tracking. The screen quality is average.Sleep tracking is unreliable without the ability to constantly view or tap to activate Step counters tend to add incorrect steps

The new Redmi branded Xiaomi fitness watch is designed to fit snugly between the Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, but it’s not that simple. Built-in GPS in this price range adds some very useful features that are generally lacking, but some other things found in similarly priced competitors and proprietary (and more affordable) fitness bands. Function is sacrificed. Now let’s see what the Redmi Watch is and if it suits you.

Standard design with unique strap connector

The design of the Redmi Watchs is fairly standard, with a square screen and one button on the right. It looks like all other fitness watches in the country inspired by the design of the Apple Watch. The ivory color variation of this watch has a more striking look than the black watch received for review. The body is made of plastic, but it is restless and the finish is quite good. The plastic body helps keep the weight to just 35 grams, including the TPU strap. Speaking of straps, there is no standard connector, so you can’t use a third-party strap with this watch yet.

This watch is very comfortable to wear for long periods of time. You will hardly feel its presence, and traditional buckles are always good to have for a tight fit. The touchscreen display, in combination with the physical buttons located on the far right, allows you to browse menus and access various features of the device. The screen will automatically turn off after a few seconds (or after a period of time selected from the settings). However, you cannot tap the screen to wake up. You need to press a physical button or flick your wrist. There is no constant display.

Dull display with decent readability in bright sunlight

The Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The content on the screen is pretty clear, but the color reproduction and sharpness aren’t that great. The display can be repaired at best for a budget watch. There is a thick border around the screen, which is even more noticeable with a light-colored clock face. The screen is protected by 2.5D scratch-resistant glass and curves nicely towards the edges, adding to the luxury of your watch. No mention was made of the oleophobic coating, but during the testing process there was very little dirt on the screen.

The screen has automatic brightness adjustment and 6 levels of manual brightness control. Bringing the brightness closer to the maximum makes it easier to see outdoors. You need to flick your wrist to turn on the screen. If that doesn’t work, you can always press the side button. However, as mentioned above, there is no always-on option and you cannot tap the screen to wake up the clock. To make matters worse, it may take some time for the screen to light up after you flick your wrist, and the first flick may not work. You can disable the Motion Sensitive Screen Wake feature for a specified amount of time or by turning on sleep mode.

A wide variety of watch faces, but the slots on the watch itself are limited

The Xiaomi Wear app required to sync this watch on your Android or iOS device gives you access to a variety of watch faces. However, you can only save 5 to your Redmi Watch, 2 of which are preloaded and cannot be deleted. This leaves only 3 slots for the selected watch face. You can’t customize any of the faces you load into your watch from the app, but you can choose from a wide collection of faces, including not only analog or digital faces, but also faces that display various fitness parameters. However, it takes more than a minute to transfer each face from the app to the watch, and it looks a bit dull on the watch compared to how it appears on the phone screen.

Simple but lifeless user interface

The UI of the clock is simple even for beginners. Swipe up on the screen to quickly set, swipe down to access notifications, swipe left or right to monitor daily goal progress, heart rate monitoring, basic sleep data, music control Just browse for other options such as weather updates. ,Such. The interface is clean and generally lag-free, but there is no animation of any kind, including scrolling. This can be a bit confusing, and sometimes it feels like nothing happens, especially when scrolling through options.

When you press the physical button on the home screen, the app drawer opens and the various features of the clock are nicely displayed in a grid of small icons. On other screens, press the same button to return to the home screen. The companion Xiaomi Wear app is also easy to use and provides the information you need. However, due to the limited functionality of Redmi Watch, I don’t think you can take full advantage of the app’s potential.

Accurate GPS tracking, but overall limited functionality

GPS is the centerpiece of this watch, but its overall functionality is fairly limited. Activity tracking includes walking, running, cycling (indoor and outdoor), swimming, freestyle training, trekking and cricket. This Redmi Watch does not have a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation. This is very important today. Its application is not limited to on-demand oxygen measurements, it is a strange decision to exclude it with this device. Some of the things that happen to be missing here in the more affordable Mi Band 5 are stress monitoring, women’s menstrual cycle tracking, and PAI scores.

Another thing missing here is continuous heart rate monitoring. You can have the watch track it every 60 seconds, but it’s as often as it can get. This watch is water resistant to 5 ATMs, so you can wear it in the pool without worry (once the pool is safe and functional). The step counters here are fairly accurate, but tend to report the wrong steps. If you’re walking or running outdoors with GPS turned on, the report will be money. Outdoors, it takes 10 to 15 seconds to get a GPS lock, and as long as you’re outdoors, your connection stays strong.

The watch cannot detect your workout automatically, so you must choose the appropriate workout when you start. You also need to finish the exercise when you are done. For example, I turned on freestyle mode and trained several times for 30 minutes. I forgot to end the session and posted that the watch kept tracking freestyle workouts without notice until I noticed, even though I was sitting for most of the next hour. I think fitness watches will be smarter than that.

Like most fitness watches, Redmi watches have sleep tracking capabilities. But that is far from exactly. It often mistakes the overall sleep time. Track the amount of light sleep, deep sleep, and awakening time. No REM sleep information is available here. Sleep scores are assigned according to the amount and quality of sleep, but that also seems a bit inconsistent. As you can see from the screenshots, the longer you sleep (including deeper sleep), the lower your score compared to the significantly inferior ones. This watch’s sleep tracking is unreliable until there is a software update that can fix it.

Other features include call alerts and notifications for apps and services you choose to view. The messages are neatly sorted and the corresponding app icon appears next to it. However, they can only be viewed on the clock screen and cannot be replied using the clock. A par for a course in this segment. Also, clearing a message from your mobile phone does not affect your watch notifications. You also need to clear it from the clock screen. There is a music playback control here to handle the playback on the paired smartphone, but you can’t store music on this watch.

Good battery life in the segment

Xiaomi advertises a 10-day battery backup of this watch under optimal conditions, but in the real world, set the heart rate monitoring (HRM) frequency to 1 minute and use GPS for 3 hours. Walk for a little over 6 days. On other days, one hour daily for other fitness activities and SMS and email-only notifications. If you reduce the frequency of HRM to 5 minutes, you’ll probably be able to use it for a week. Not spectacular, but it has a decent battery life for a fitness watch with GPS. It takes less than 2 hours to fully charge using the included charging dock. Again, it’s not bad.

Price and verdict

The Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 in India with a one year warranty. At that price point, it’s probably the cheapest fitness watch with built-in GPS, and if it’s your primary need, this is a good option for you. If GPS is less important, the Amazfit Bip U is a much better alternative that offers more features on the same size screen at the same price, such as SpO2 sensor, accurate sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

Alternatively, if the form factor doesn’t matter, you can consider the Mi Band 5. It offers more features and is as cheap as 1,500 rupees compared to the Redmi Watch (excluding GPS). Finally, if you can grow your budget up to Rs 1,000, Amazfit Bip U Pro offers all the features of Bip U along with the built-in GPS.

