I can’t wait to check out the six iOS 15 features.Here’s how to use it





iOS 15 makes the iPhone even more powerful.

Every year, we look forward to a developer conference where Apple will unveil the next major software update for iPhone and iPad. I can’t wait to dig into iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 with their debut this year. The update is currently available to developers, and Apple says it will have a public beta in July, but it wasn’t announced yet. Specific date. I’m especially looking forward to trying out the new multitasking experience on the iPad.

This update includes enhanced privacy, new sharing features for watching videos and listening to music together. While waiting for the public beta to be available, I wanted to see some of the key features of iOS 15 that you’ll love.

With iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, not only will FaceTime be available to Android users, but new silent tools will be free to use, reducing the hassle of notifications. Here are 6 of the many features that iOS 15 has.

FaceTime is now available on Windows and Android

When Apple first announced FaceTime, a video and audio calling platform, Steve Jobs notoriously said the service would soon be open source and available to everyone. Well, that didn’t happen. Apple has left this feature and added it to every hardware product it sells.

However, most of us spend a year during the pandemic using Zoom on a regular basis, and Apple is finally extending FaceTime to include Android and Windows owners.

Instead of releasing an app for either platform, use your contacts to send FaceTime links to your Android or PC over your preferred non-iMessage platform. Contacts can make video calls using a browser.

You can also create links and add them to your calendar, like Zoom meeting invitations.

It’s better than being late, isn’t it?

Forget the cluttered notification tray. iOS 15 will try to fix it.

Screenshots / AppleLive Text is a magical tool in your photo library

Google Lens has been around for some time to use mobile phone cameras to identify text in photos, translate foreign languages, and identify real-world items such as animals and plants. I will. And now your iPhone has its own version of the lens.

You can use live text by tapping the button in the camera’s viewfinder or opening a photo in your photo library before taking a photo. When you press that button, you’ll be able to select any text, be it a phone number or an address. You can then copy that information and paste it into an email or call the number to make a reservation.

The notification summary looks great

The notification tray on your iPhone or iPad can look overwhelming at the end of the day as your phone receives a myriad of alerts from random apps. iOS 15 has a new notification overview feature designed to help you organize your notifications.

You can choose which alerts and which apps are demoted to summaries. You can also choose how often the summary appears on the lock screen to notify you of any notifications you receive.

Each overview shows the number of alerts received with a clean preview card and can be expanded and viewed individually. If you ask me, it’s a welcome addition to the iPhone and iPad.

Focus mode makes it easier to focus on what’s important.

Screenshots / Apple’s new silent settings help you focus on what’s important

Silent mode is useful if you want your smartphone or tablet to be completely silent to avoid interruptions, but the all-or-nothing approach is not ideal in all situations.

Apple has added a new focus mode to iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 that take DND to the next level. You can create a custom focus profile that allows only selected apps to issue alerts while keeping other apps quiet.

You can also select the contacts to receive alerts, whether by message or phone. All other users who send a message when the focus profile is enabled will see a status notification notifying them that they are currently busy and will see the message later.

Shared With You makes it easy to find messages sent by your friends.

Apple photos, links and recipes are always at your fingertips

Whenever a friend or family member shares a photo with you in a message or sends a link to a recipe that has plagued them, it’s a good idea to save the shared item immediately. Otherwise, you will have to scroll back through the conversation history to find it. It’s a hassle.

Shared With You is a new feature that debuts in iOS 15 that makes it easy to find what’s shared. Specifically, iPhones and iPads now automatically display photos and videos shared by close friends in the Photos app. The link you submit will appear in the new Shared With You section of the Safari home page. The same is true for news articles in the Apple News app and links to TV shows and movies in the Apple TV app.

Is it still okay? Nothing needs to be done to get it working. There is no setup, don’t forget to switch buttons. After updating to iOS 15, you’ll see everything you’ve lost and forgotten.

I’m most excited about photo integration. I had a lot of photos in my conversation, so I had to save them to my photo library, but now they are saved automatically.

Email apps are no longer a privacy issue

Virtually every newsletter or email you receive from a large company has a small tracking pixel embedded in it. Even links in emails can alert the sender when clicked.

Enterprises use these tools to measure and track whether emails are open, links are clicked, and other important metrics. However, some users do not like the idea of ​​being tracked.

That’s why Apple has incorporated a new privacy tool into its email app. Email privacy protection hides your IP address and prevents the person who sent the email from verifying your whereabouts. It also prevents the tracking pixel from letting the sender know that you opened it.

iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 have many features that we haven’t touched on yet. With the launch of the public beta in July, we’ll dig deeper into the operating system. If you have a developer account, you can install it now, but we don’t recommend it.

