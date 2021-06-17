Apple maintains 5G market lead in Q1 2021 despite Vivo and Samsung profits





According to new data shared by Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped an estimated 40.4 million iPhone 12 devices in the first quarter of 2021. That figure shows Apple’s 23% drop compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, when Apple shipped 52.2 million units, but Apple remains gripping the global 5G smartphone market. It suggests that.

Apple has seen rapid growth in the 5G market three months after the launch of the first 5G-powered iPhone model, but since then, rivals have been able to release new 5G models in the increasingly competitive premium smartphone market. The game is being enhanced.

Chinese vendor Oppo came in second in the same quarter, shipping 21.5 million units and gaining 15.8% market share, up 55% from the fourth quarter of last year. Sino-mobile maker Vivo shipped 19.4 million units, up 62% from the previous quarter.

Samsung shipped 17 million 5G mobile phones to take fourth place, gaining 12.5% ​​of the market, but achieved significant growth of 79% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Xiaomi shipped 16.6 million units during the quarter, accounting for 12.2% of the market and up 41% in the quarter. More than a quarter.

“Samsung works well with new 5G models such as the Galaxy S21 5G, S21 ultra 5G, and S21 + 5G in South Korea, North Korea, and parts of Europe,” said Ville-, Strategy Analytics Associate Director. Petteri Ukonaho says. “On the other hand, Apple lowered its QoQ by 23% in the fourth quarter of 2020 after the new 5G iPhone became a huge gift gift during the holiday season.

“Global 5G smartphone shipments are projected to reach a record high of 624 million units in 2021 and surge from 269 million units in 2020.”

All iPhones in Apple’s ‌iPhone12‌ lineup support 5G, but not all 5G networks are the same. There are ultra-high speed millimeter wave (millimeter wave) 5G and low speed but more popular sub 6GHz 5G.

Apple currently sells only the mmWave “iPhone 12” in the United States, which is allocated to only 30-35% of all iPhone 12 shipments. However, support for sub 6Ghz 5G networks seems to be sufficient to drive demand for the “iPhone 12” model more globally.

With the release of the iPhone 13 later this year, Apple plans to expand the availability of 5G millimeter-wave capable “iPhone” models to more countries around the world, making the infrastructure more and more widely used. It provides even more customers with faster access to new technologies that are possible. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

