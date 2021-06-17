First impression of Battlegrounds Mobile India: Similarities and differences of PUBG Mobile





Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access was released Thursday and the game is now available in beta on Google Play. We managed to get it and did a full match. It’s clear that Battlegrounds Mobile India is PUBG Mobile in nature and has been tweaked. This will be explained later. We don’t know how long this beta phase will last, or what the release date will be, as the open beta is available shortly before the previously scheduled June 18 release date. Here are some first impressions of the Early Access build of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

If you’re a fan of PUBG Mobile, everything will be familiar to you from the moment you open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android device. If you log in with your previous PUBG Mobile credentials or create an account, you will see the same home screen and background music as PUBG Mobile. And the best part is that you can transfer in-game data from PUBG Mobile. How-to will be released soon. Interestingly, I was prompted to ask if the player is over 18 years old and if he is in India. Unfortunately, at this stage, it seems easy to respond with a “yes” without the need for confirmation.

We immediately jumped into Erangel with the Season 19 Traverse Insectoid theme and heard a safe game narration that this is a simulation, does not represent real life, and does not play for long periods of time. This seems to happen every time I start a match. It can be a bit of a hassle, but it can be a very necessary reminder for long sessions. Not surprisingly, the match was full of bots and there were no real players. It was like the beginning of PUBG Mobile.

The Erangel map of Battlegrounds Mobile India is exactly the same as PUBG Mobile. You can use the same customizable controls to get familiar weapons and equipment. The advantage of this game being exclusive to India is that you can experience it quickly and smoothly throughout without any lag, frame drop or ping issues. However, the experience can change slightly if the actual players are on the same server.

Battlegrounds Mobile India regains the same maps, the same weapons, gameplay mechanics, and overall appeal as PUBG Mobile, except that it has been repackaged for Indian users. However, some minor changes will be made. The blood in the game is now green instead of red. “Number of live players” and “Number of killed players” are displayed in the upper left, and “Live” and “End” are displayed. Another move in the name of safety? You will not be able to select a server in Battlegrounds Mobile India because the option is disabled. It is unclear if this option will be available in the future.

As mentioned earlier, Krafton was able to access the game by launching a beta test of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Thursday with a limited number of users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India uses 6.06 GB of storage on the device tested (OnePlus 7 Pro) and is version 1.4.0. Permission was required to access the phone storage and no other permission was required. If you use in-game chat, you will be prompted for permission from Mike. Currently, Krafton does not share the release date of the game and the duration of the open beta phase is unknown.

