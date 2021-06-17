AirPods Pro2 Fitness Tracking feature was teased by Apple executives





Rumors of both the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have been quiet recently, but Apple itself has hinted that new fitness tracking capabilities could be brought to the wireless earphone family.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apples, said AirPods have “potential” to explore sensor fusion. The process of combining sensor data from multiple devices such as the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch to provide more accurate fitness tracking. And health data.

When asked if AirPods could be included in this system, Lynch said, “Today, we’re already doing sensor fusion on some devices. There are all sorts of possibilities here. I think. “

Onboard health monitoring can be part of AirPods 3, but it’s even more likely that sensor fusion is an integral part of AirPods Pro 2. Unlike the standard current generation Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro earphones are already equipped with motion-similar to AirPods Max, they sense accelerometers and gyroscopes. Bloomberg also reported that the AirPods Pro 2 features an improved sensor and a new focus on fitness tracking.

Sensor fusion support for AirPods Pro 2, or actually any AirPods, works well with the new health features of iOS 15. These include the ability to monitor gait stability, and the recorded gait data may help your doctor determine if you are at risk of a fall.

As Beats Studio Buds offers cheaper active noise cancellation than the cheapest AirPods models, Apple may also be looking for new ways to give Pro earphones an edge. Fitness tracking tools may be one way to lure consumers into more premium AirPods, rather than relying on purely audio-focused features like active noise cancellation.

Still, the AirPods Pro 2 isn’t going to be available until 2022, so Apple may still be looking for a concept. AirPods 3 look much more imminent, even with a set of less advanced buds.

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos