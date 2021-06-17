Demon’s Souls Remake PlayStation 4 database entry found





Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake is currently only available on PlayStation 5, but the game strangely has a PlayStation 4 database entry, which can have many implications.

The discovery was made by PlayStation Game Size, and it was also confirmed that recently discovered database entries were not available prior to the launch of PlayStation 5 in November last year.

The Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 with PS5 level performance, as Elon Musk demonstrated.

Demon’s Souls News:

Okay ! There is a PS4 version in the Demon’s Souls database!

However, you can cancel this version, release it soon, or make it a small test version for developers.

# DemonsSouls # PS5 # PS4 https://t.co/kbXXmuxq9P pic.twitter.com/2th3sWn0tj

PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 16, 2021

This can have several implications, as the PlayStation game size emphasizes. This entry may have been added for testing purposes, but it also means that Demon’s Souls may move to previous generation consoles in the future. With the exception of Astro’s Playroom and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, which make heavy use of DualSense controllers, all PlayStation 5 launch titles will also be available on PlayStation 4, as soon as Godfall does. It’s not too surprising to see Demon’s Souls released on the console.

However, there is one thing that is certain. When Demon’s Souls was released on the PlayStation 4, Blue Point did a great job of updating the original visuals, as Nate emphasized in the review, so it doesn’t look as good as the PlayStation 5.

The most underrated Souls game is ready to occupy its place on the Pantheon. Demon’s Souls has always been one of FromSoftwares’ most complex, atmospheric and satisfying challenging games, and Bluepoints’ technically impeccable remakes have beautiful, smooth visuals and a variety of smarts. Take it to a new level by adjusting the gameplay. All FromSoftware fans need this game and should consider trying it even for those who are struggling with the game. Once you start playing Demon’s Souls, you will have a hard time getting rid of the game from your PS5.

Demon’s Souls is currently only available on PlayStation 5 worldwide.







