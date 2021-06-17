RAAW Announces Sophisticated Madonna V2.2 Extends Warranty for All Frames





Press Release: RAAW Mountain Bike

Madonna is the bike that started our journey five years ago. It was also made for the fastest and roughest tracks, while being a great mountaineer. Madonna focuses on durability and ease of use, and is truly shining with a well-balanced character that is highly composed of trails.

Madonna V2.2 takes its solid foundation, makes many improvements to the frame design, confirms the introduction of its own through-axle system, and marks the beginning of collaboration with hlins next to Fox. The geometry and suspension design hasn’t changed from its predecessor, the V2.2 features four frame sizes and two rocker links cover short, tall, light and heavy riders.

Mainframe Design The updated Madonna V2.2 has most of the changes to the mainframe improvements.

The new seat tube, made from a single hydrofoam tube, is designed to create a large intersection to the carefully defined main and rocker pivots while reducing the amount of welds. The integrated design of the seat tube increases strength and evenly distributes stress, making it possible to reduce wall thickness and weight.

The seat tube is primarily part of the frame’s backbone, as well as providing numerous interfaces to pivots, tubes, and components. Therefore, the bottom bracket, shock mount and rocker pivot have been redesigned with the new rocker link.

The new bottom bracket design integrates the lower shock mount interface, allowing more shock clearance in small and medium sized sizes. In the large and extra large sizes, the redesign allowed the downtube to be pushed further, increasing ground clearance while providing ample space for all types of impacts.

The lower shock mount consists of two separate parts attached to the CNC machined interface of the bottom bracket, ensuring a very clear flow of stress from the shock to the frame. The new design also improves shock hardware tolerances and fit, removing complexity from the mainframe, much like brake mounts do on seatstays.

The rocker links have been reworked with an overall clean surface, moving the bearings from the mainframe to the rocker links, along with a new rocker pivot design. The new rocker pivot design reduces some of the complexity from the mainframe, improves force flow from the rocker link to the seat tube, and reduces the potential for noise that can occur after extended use. To do.

Axle System The new rear wheel axle system is designed to establish a strong connection between the two dropouts. Due to the shape of the axle, the left and right seat stays are locked in place to resist rotation and bending. This adds rigidity to the system, preventing the axles from returning while driving, reducing the number of individual parts and keeping the system quiet.

The axle comes standard with a nut that uses a 6mm Allen key and a 15mm socket. A slim and lightweight version with only a 15mm socket interface is also available. The new axle system can also be retrofitted to the Madonna V2 and jib. If you prefer a different axle, dropout inserts for X12 axles from other manufacturers are also available.

5-Year Warranty Our warranty period has now been extended to 5 years and applies to all frames sold to date.

As a young company, we always wanted to take step by step, learn to walk before running, and make promises that we could keep, regardless of product or support.

To emphasize our position, we are currently offering a 5-year warranty to the first and second owners and continuing a 5-year crash replacement program in case things go wrong. Yes, the new warranty policy also applies to all RAAW frames sold after 2017.

Some very exciting news with the launch of Fox & hlins Madonna V2.2 is the addition of hlins next to Fox for both air shock and coil shock options in the frame kit. The TTX22M coil shock provides unrealistic traction with solid support while traveling, and the TTX2Air has proven to be an amazing all-rounder with excellent adjustment capabilities.

Availability and price Due to the difficulty of lead time and global logistics, we focused on the availability of frame kits and decided to put the full bike on hold for now.

The first batch of Madonna V2.2 frames is ready for shipment from Taiwan to Germany and will arrive at RAAW headquarters in early August. But for those who want to ride faster and want to spend a little extra money, we offer an express delivery option. Express delivery price increase includes 125. Use VAT and air freight to reduce shipping time to Germany to two weeks. Express delivery is available until 23:59 CET on Sunday, June 20th, in addition to regular delivery.

The Madonna V2.2 frame kit comes standard with new through axles, including 2,390, seat clamps and protective film. VAT (2,008 outside the EU). Fox and hlins shock options and Acros headsets are available.

The Madonna V2.2 Frame Kit can be ordered now from raawmtb.com.

Geometry details

For more information on Madonna and the other bike, Jib, please visit raawmtb.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos