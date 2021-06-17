Five years after production, this is Raw Madonna V2.2.





The new update means that V2.2 will be more sophisticated and all Raw owners will receive a 5-year warranty. Yes, that means you!

Raaw Madonna V2.2 doesn’t let current Madonna owners get too hot under the collar. It has no new geometry and there are no major changes to this frame compared to the previous model. Instead, V2.2 provides riders with some neat and subtle updates to the already highly sorted frameset.

Most of the improvements are around the front triangle, such as the new one-piece hydrofoam seat tube. On the surface, it looks like a small dot, but changing the structure of the seat tube reduces welding, increases the intersection of the pivots, and improves strength and durability. At the same time, the bottom bracket, rocker pivot shock mount and shock link have all been redesigned. The BB design change means that the lower shock mount will be integrated to increase the shock clearance of small and medium sized frames. On the other hand, it allowed the top tube to be dropped into a larger frame for a better standover.

Just looking at the Raaw Madonna build, it’s clear that this bike was built with performance, durability and quality in mind, with every detail taken into account. For example, the new lower shock mount also uses a two-piece design to evenly distribute force to the frame. Shock hardware is also made with higher tolerances. This should also mean a longer service life.

The rocker link changes make it look cleaner, and the new rocker pivot reduces the overall complexity of the frameset, keeping your bike quieter longer.

Perhaps the biggest change in V2.2 is the new axle design. The new design resists rotation to prevent twisting and bending and locks both sides of the frame together. The new design can be tightened via a 6mm Allen key or a 15mm socket and has a lighter axle (using only the 15mm socket) or an optional dropout option to allow the rider to use the X12 axle.

5 year warranty

Okay, this is probably the biggest news. All Raw frames come standard with a 5-year warranty and apply to all frame sets sold after 2017. Therefore, in today’s news, the current owner’s frame will be automatically upgraded. This is great.

And finally, Raw is working with hlins along with Fox, allowing riders to pimp Madonna with some of the best performing suspensions on the planet.

For more information, please visit Rawa’s website.

