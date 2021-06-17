Best Laptop 2021 | Apple and Microsoft Laptops





Laptops are an integral part of modern life, with more people working, learning and playing at home than ever before. Modern portable devices can accelerate everything from web browsing to gaming. In this summary, we focused on everyday use as a model with a good balance of specs, performance and price. Gaming and graphics professionals have special needs that drive up costs (especially in space-constrained laptop configurations) and may be suitable for traditional desktop tower processors.

Specifications to consider

There are many things to consider when choosing the right laptop for your needs. If you travel frequently or commute with your computer, look for a thin and light design. For example, the MacBook Air is 0.63 inches thick and weighs 2.8 pounds. Gamers need a high-end processor and graphics card, and a great screen. Students and those who log in to class most of the time and occasionally watch movies or surf the web are advised to consider a convertible laptop that also acts as a tablet.

speed

Today, the fastest processors on the market offer incredible speeds and are ideal for editing games and videos. However, faster speeds can result in expensive laptops with shorter battery life. For laptops, Intel’s most famous brand is Core and AMD’s brand is Ryzen. The midpoint between the Core and Ryzen lineups offers the best combination of performance and value. The most expensive laptops offer Intel Core i9 H-series processors, but midrange models tend to have Core i5 processors that balance price and performance. A good midpoint for AMD is the Ryzen 5 mobile processor.

Screen quality

Screen quality is also key to a great experience. Buy the best screen you can afford. Your eyes will thank you later. High resolution screens allow you to increase image detail and workspace. However, fonts on high-resolution displays can be small and difficult to read. The optimal screen size for most people ranges from 13 to 15 inches. This is a sweet spot between portability and enough space to get things done. Currently, the most common resolutions for laptops and 2-in-1 PCs are 1366 x 768 (also known as HD) and 1920 x 1080 (Full HD or 1080p). The best resolution for most people is 1920×1080. It’s relatively cheap and the font is still big enough to display comfortably.

keyboard

If you do a lot of typing, choose a keyboard that is wide enough and has well-spaced keys. It’s a good idea to test your keyboard before you buy, as the quality varies greatly from model to model. Larger laptops tend to have better keyboards because they don’t need to be miniaturized to fit the keys in a smaller frame.

Tablet

Tablets and 2-in-1s are easy to hold for long periods of time, making them ideal for watching movies and browsing the web. However, these types of portable and working keyboards tend to be less useful for long typing sessions.

How to choose these laptops

I’ve been using Windows and Mac laptops for over 20 years and frequently write about technologies in publications such as the Los Angeles Times, Guardian, and Atlantic. In this work, I relied on my experience and spent more than 12 hours comparing the specifications and details of the latest models. We also looked at reviews from trusted publications and considered user feedback on individual products. I chose a model that fits the needs of the average user, rather than a hardcore gamer or graphics expert. Most of these models have customizable configurations. The recommended specifications give you the best performance for $ 1.

Most popular

Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 Laptop

Recommended Specifications Display: 13.3 inch Retina RAM: 16 gigabytes of integrated memory Processor: System-on-chip Apple M1, 8-core CPU Hard drive: 256 gigabytes Weight: 2.8 lbs Battery life: Up to 18 hours

The MacBook Air is the default laptop for many, as evidenced by its widespread use in cafes, living rooms and classrooms around the world. Its popularity is due to both its features and the prestigious build quality that Apple is known for. The latest model offers a new M1 processor that launches applications and plays games faster than previous models. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, up to 16GB of unified memory, and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life thanks to a chip specially designed for mobile devices. All this goodness weighs only 2.8 lbs and tapers from a hinge thickness of .63 inches to a front thickness of only .16 inches. Great for traveling.

Overall the best

Apple 2019 MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop Appleamazon.com $ 2,799.00

$ 2,499.00 (11% off)

Recommended Specifications Display: 16 inch Retina RAM: 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 Onboard Memory Processor: 2.3GHz, 8 Core Intel Core i9 Hard Drive: 1TB SSD Storage Weight: 4.3lbs Battery Life: Up to 11 Hours

The MacBook Pro 16-inch has been my daily driver for almost a year and is the best laptop I’ve ever used. With a sharp 3072 x 1920 native resolution and a stunningly smooth keyboard, the vast, non-glare screen makes your MacBook Pro comfortable to use. The MacBook Pro is extremely portable, weighing just 4.3 pounds for its size, and fits easily in your backpack without feeling the weight. Perhaps the only downside to this model is its high price and limited port options. It only comes with a USB-C style Thunderbolt 3 port, so you’ll need an adapter to connect an HDMI display or use an SD memory card.

First-class touch screen

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Touch Screen Microsoft amazon.com

$ 1,699.99

Recommended specifications Display: 13.5 inch touch screen RAM: 16GB Processor: Intel Core i7 Hard drive: 512GB SSD storage Weight: 2.8 pounds Battery life: Up to 17.5 hours

Microsoft is a design department with the latest laptops, giving Apple a run for that money. The 2.8-pound Surface Laptop 4 looks a lot like the MacBook Pro line from the outside. It also has a great keyboard and top-of-the-line screen, similar to Apple laptops. Of course, this laptop runs Windows. For many, especially those who use it at work, some business software doesn’t work on the Mac, so it’s a better option than MacOS. If you choose the 13.5-inch screen version of Surface, battery life of up to 17.5 hours is required. The ratio of Full HD display is 3: 2, which is useful not only for touch screens but also for browsing and researching the Web.

Also serves as a tablet

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touchscreen Laptop Microsoftamazon.com $ 1,199.00

$ 883.98 (26% off)

Recommended specifications Display: 12.3 inch touch screen RAM: 8GB Processor: Intel Core i5-1035G4 Hard drive: 256GB SSD storage Weight: 1.7 lbs Battery life: Up to 10.5 hours

If you like Surface Laptop and want something that doubles as a tablet for casual web browsing and taking notes with a digital pen, consider Microsoft Surface Pro 7. This compact powerhouse weighs only 1.7 pounds, but has a battery life of up to 10.5 hours. Easy to use with any settings. Turn your Pro 7 into a flagship product by adding a matching pen and an optional keyboard. It has USB-C and USB-A ports and accepts all kinds of accessories. Its only obvious flaw is that the keyboard case is difficult to use on your lap. However, the clever folding stand that comes out from behind helps to make up for the shortcomings.

Excellent screen quality

HP Envy 13 inch Premium Laptop

Recommended Specifications Display: 13.3 inch 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM Processor: Intel Quad-Core i7 1065G7 Hard Drive: 1TB SSD Storage Weight: 2.8 lbs Battery Life: Up to 10 Hours

The latest version of HP Envy is a sleek 2.8-pound beast that handles a variety of tasks. Available in myriad configurations, for about $ 1,000, you’ll have a great screen and processor, and enough RAM to handle most tasks other than games and video editing. The keyboard and trackpad are top notch and have a battery life of up to 10 hours. With a whopping 3840×2160 resolution, a full 4K HD display gives you higher screen quality than you probably need for most tasks.

Great for business

HP Envy x360 Business2-in-1 Laptop

Recommended Specifications Display: 15.6 inch HD Touch Screen RAM: 16GB Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 Core Hard Drive: 256GB SSD Storage Weight: 4.2 lbs Battery Life: Up to 13 Hours

HP wants to offer everything on the Envy x360 laptop. Big and bright full HD screen? check. Speedy AMD Ryzen processor? OK. Moderate (4.2 lbs) weight and long (up to 13 hours) battery life? It’s there. The x360 is convertible, so when you want to turn it into a tablet, the keyboard flips back. Sold as a business machine, it’s perfect for everything from casual web browsing to getting the job done.

Almost borderless edge

Dell XPS 13 Touch Screen Laptop Dellbestbuy.com

$ 1,429.99

Recommended Specifications Display: 13.4 “HDRAM: 8GB Processor: Intel Core i7-1065G7 Hard Drive: 256GB SSD Storage Weight: 2.9 lbs Battery Life: Up to 13 Hours

Dell has won the XPS 13 with a display that boasts an almost borderless edge. The Intel Core i7 processor provides enough power to launch applications quickly and have a battery life of up to 13 hours. While Dell once renowned for its dull design, the XPS 13 offers a glossy, stylish aluminum finish called Frost White and a slim profile that checks in at just 2.9 pounds and 0.56 inches thick. I will. It also has a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button, making it easy to log in using Windows Hello.

Best Value Chromebook

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13 inch Laptop Lenovo amazon.com $ 429.99

$ 375.87 (13% off)

Recommended Specifications Display: 13.3 inch HD Touch Screen RAM: 4GB Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U Hard Drive: 64GB DDR Storage Weight: 2.97 lbs Battery Life: Up to 12 Hours

The Chromebook Flex 5 is a relatively inexpensive and versatile device that allows you to switch from a laptop to a tablet with the push of a hinge. If you want to save money, it’s worth considering a Chromebook rather than a portable running Windows or macOS. The simplified Chrome operating system saves money and is surprisingly functional because it requires less processor. Full HD touch screens provide bright, crisp images and a variety of interfaces. Keep in mind that hard drives are small in size. However, the Flex 5 is still one of the best Chromebooks, and it works as both a tablet and a traditional laptop.

Great for games

AsusTUF Gaming A15 Asus amazon.com

$ 1,299.00

Recommended Specifications Display: 15.6 inch HDRAM: 6GB VRAM Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Hard Drive: 512GB SSD Storage Weight: 5.1 lbs Battery Life: 8.7 (Web Browsing), 4 (Game)

If you’re looking for games on the go, the Asus A15 offers a lot of value. The distinctive design is fun without overdoing it. The processor and RAM are enough to easily run most games, and the wide Full HD screen and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip are perfect for providing crisp, lag-free images. The configuration is affordable, but there are also many ports ranging from HDMI to USB. Keep in mind that, like most gaming laptops, the A15 has a relatively short battery life, only 8.7 hours for web browsing and close to 4 hours for gaming.

