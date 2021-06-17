How it works and how to get started-Technology News, Firstpost





Nandini Yadav June 17, 2021 15:19:23 IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) launched a new TV Channel Selector portal on Wednesday. This makes it easier for consumers who do not have a smartphone, or who simply prefer a web browser. TRAI released the TV Channel Selector app in June 2020. “The portal suggests the optimal configuration, or channel / bouquet combination, based on consumer choice, reducing total monthly billing. In addition, the portal also suggests channel / combination. Geographically , A bouquet based on consumer interests that take into account preferences such as regional, language, and genre, “reads the TV Channel Selector portal.

In March 2017, TRAI introduced a “new regulatory framework” for broadcast and cable services, which came into effect on December 29, 2018. The new framework was aimed at allowing users to freely choose and pay for the channels they wanted to watch. , TRAI says, after the release of the new framework, consumers have found it difficult to choose the TV channel or bouquet of their choice. That’s why last year the TV Channel Selector app was released and its portal was released. This is all you need to know about it:

How can TV Channel Selector portal help?

Portals and apps basically allow users to:

Check your own subscription Select all channels offered by your DTH / cable service provider and only the channels you are interested in to see your bouquet and get an optimized solution to remove unwanted channels. Ability to add channels to the available NCF (Network Capacity Charges) to get the best combination of channels / bouquets selected by the user for the same price or less Subscription request that allows the user to modify an existing subscription Check the real-time status of your download, print your current subscription, offering, and set up your subscription request.

.. @ TRAI publishes a press release on the “new regulatory framework” for broadcast and cable services. @ DoT_India @ rspra ​​sad @ SanjayDhotreMP pic.twitter.com/XtHWRKpVrz

PIB_INDIA Ministry of Communications (@pib_comm) June 16, 2021

How do I get started with the TV Channel Selector portal?

If you are not already using the app, you will need to authenticate yourself via OTP with your registered mobile number to get started. This will be the number shared with the Distributed Platform Operator (DPO). If you have not registered the number with the DPO, the OTP will be displayed on the TV screen.

Currently, the portal and app services are available to users of the following DPOs:

Airtel Asianet InDigital Sun Direct Fastway Transmissions VK Digital Dish TV D2H Hathway Digital DEN Network ACT Digital Home Entertainment Siti Network Tata Sky GTPL TCCL Kerala Vision Digital TV

You can also refer to this user guide on the portal for more information.







