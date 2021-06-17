To stay safe and keep your privacy at home, follow these steps:





Always-on digital devices make your pandemic life more convenient, flexible, and productive. Tablets help us get things done, virtual assistants keep us on schedule, and smart cameras allow us to monitor our homes while we step into the world. According to a new report from Deloitte, the average home in the United States has more than 12 network devices, including laptops, phones, smart TVs, video streaming gadgets, earphones, fitness trackers, and thermostats.

However, in addition to the convenience of smart home technology, there are significant privacy and security risks. Devices connected to the Internet can inadvertently disclose personal information or snoops can spy on personal locations. For these purposes, easily hacked passwords are the number one target for hackers and cybercriminals.

“When the pandemic broke out and everyone started working from home, security experts were immediately concerned that hackers would abuse the use of personal devices. Of course, that was exactly what happened.” Francis Zerazney, a startup advisor and “Internet of Things” analyst, said. “Within a few months, malicious sites and viruses were everywhere, and home routers and printers were selected as entry points for malicious exploitation. When a scam broke in, they exploited weak authentication methods. I scammed and installed it. Access to ransomware and corporate networks. “

Here are six simple ways you can do to lock down your device from predators and protect your personal data.

Update software and firmware. Connected gadgets such as thermostats and smart cameras come with old software that is a hacker’s honeypot. Improve the security of your entire home network by regularly updating the software on each connected device.

Change your password and use a password manager such as LastPass or 1Password to generate and store a secure password. With a few exceptions, passwords lock and unlock everything we do at home, at school, and at work. Many connected devices come with incorrect default passwords such as “admin” and “password”. It takes a few minutes to change the default password for each device you own. Use a password vault, such as LastPass or 1Password, to keep your passwords secure so you don’t have to remember them.

Trend news

Use two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication is a second password sent by text message or phone app when you log in to the service. Enabling this feature on your home device adds a second layer of security to your network and blocks common cyberattacks.

Use a WiFi6 router. Most of us use the default router provided by our internet service provider. However, if you are running a smart home with a large number of connected devices, you should consider upgrading to a WiFi 6 router. Many new routers provide dashboard settings that allow you to segment home Internet traffic, increase speed and efficiency, and provide additional security settings for connected devices.

Make your home network “invisible”. You can prevent Snoop from finding and targeting devices on your network by hiding the SSID, which is a unique identifier for your router. It can’t stop a serious hacker, but it protects you from your nosy neighbors. In many cases, the best privacy is security by hiding.

Bonus Project: Create your own VPN using Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi is a low-cost, high-power microcomputer. You can run the Linux operating system and deploy it to many fun projects, not just cyber security. Creating a virtual private network for your smart home is one of the best ways to learn how to program and protect your home’s digital privacy.

“To get the most out of personal IoT and smart home technology, it’s important to go beyond convenience and understand the security infrastructure you need to deploy,” Zelazny said. “It’s most important to lock down your router and protect other devices in your home. In addition, it’s generally a good cyber hygiene practice. Regardless of the device, from an unknown sender. Do not click the link in the email. There is a phishing warning and do not use the same password for each network or device. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos