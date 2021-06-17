Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 fixes more bugs prior to PS4 re-release





Developer CD Projekt Red released a new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 on Thursday, patch 1.23. This will crush more bugs and fix various quest related issues in first person shooters. The patch arrives a few days before Cyberpunk 2077 is set to return to the Sonys PlayStation Store after being absent for six months.

Therefore, according to CD Projekt Reds patch notes, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 promises numerous crash fixes in animation, UI, scene, physics, gameplay system, and various console CPU optimizations. Console players will be happy to read that. The developers say the update will reduce the overall number of crashes.

Elsewhere, patches appear to primarily address quest and open world bugs. You can read the list below. (Check the entire patch notes for additional PC and Xbox-specific bug fixes.)

Patch 1.23 is the third patch of Cyberpunk 2077 in the last three months, part of CD Projekt Reds’ long-term plan, and polishes the long-awaited buggy game.

Starman

Fixed an issue where the location could change for the purpose of opening the package.

Gig: Family issues

Fixed an issue where Juliet’s car would disappear after completing the quest. Fixed a streaming issue in Juliet’s House. Fixed an issue that prevented players from entering Juliet’s House if they did not meet any of the attribute requirements.

robbery

Fixed an issue that could cause Jackie to slip through the glass. Fixed an issue where some guards couldn’t attack players. Fixed an issue that allowed Arasaka officers to continue their activities after achieving their search goals. Fixed an issue where the mecha did not spawn in the lobby. Fixed an issue where some Arasaka guards could tear through the door. Fixed an issue where some guards could spawn in the player’s view. Fixed an issue where Arasaka Officer’s body could not be accessed and players could not plunder debris, blocking progress.

Nomads

Removed unnecessary button prompts.

hunting

Audio now plays correctly in the River shard news segment.

Beast in me

Fixed an issue that could block progress if a player left Claire after the Santo Domingo race was too early.

Queen of the highway

Fixed an issue where basilisk could get through some trees.

Down on the street

Fixed an issue where there was no quest related dialog option when talking to young children.

Towards death

Smoke and dust no longer flicker when riding a basilisk.

Gig: Goodbye Night City

Fixed an issue that could block progress after rescuing Bruce if a player called Delamain.

Road of glory

Fixed an issue where AV could get stuck if standing at the landing point before V arrived.

Gig: No fixer

Fixed an issue where the door to the Dakotas Garage could not be opened at the end of the quest. Fixed an issue where iris could teleport instead of walking.

Gig: It gets warmer …

Fixed an issue where the fixer car would go straight at an intersection without turning right. Fixed an issue where the prompt to use 8ug8ear coolant was selected when unplugged, which could corrupt the animation. Fixed an issue where 8ug8ear could not be obtained. Fixed an issue where NPCs could spawn underground and block progress.

Gig: Many Ways to Peel Cats

Fixed an issue where Regina’s notifications about this gig could appear during a robbery. Fixed an issue where players could get stuck after destroying a van and failing a quest, allowing them to connect to a computer. Fixed an issue that could slow progress on Go to the Revere Courier Servies facility goals.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the body hits the floor

Fixed an issue where after collecting information, the next purpose of sending it to Regina was not displayed.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: For the hearing impaired

Fixed an issue where after collecting information, the next purpose of sending it to Regina was not displayed.

I fought the law

Fixed an issue where River was not at the meeting place before joining the Red Queens Race.

