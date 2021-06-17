The focus of Nintendo Switch video games turns into a daunting “Metroid dread” enemy





The video game “Metroid Dread,” which will appear on Nintendo Switch in October, concludes the 35-year story arc of franchise heroine Samus Aran. USA Today

Mario may be Nintendo’s standard-bearer, but Samus Aran in the “Metroid” game has a chance to find her own.

The Space Adventure Warrior will appear in “Metroid Dread,” the franchise’s debut on the Nintendo Switch, due out on October 8th (pre-orders are currently available). And, following “Metroid Fusion” released for Handheld for Game Boy Advance in 2002, it is a new work of the series to play in 2D for the first time in 19 years. (Other games are non-remastered games or non-story games.)

“Metroid Dread” pays homage to the game with a side-scrolling legacy dating back to the first article in the series, “Metroid,” from 1986. Samus moves fast, smooth, jumps, slides and climbs detailed and lush landscapes 2.5D background. A new power, the Spider Magnet, allows your character to climb walls and stick to the ceiling like Spider-Man.

Video Games: E3’s five biggest announcements include “Redfall,” “Starfield,” and “Elden Ring.”

Other Nintendo News: More Nintendo Switch Reveals In addition to 2022 The Legend of Zelda Sequel

Yoshio Sakamoto, co-producer of the Metroid series, said the film scene was moving the story forward and showing Samus’ expressiveness. “These turned out to be very effective … the story is very important in this game. These cutscenes are used to tell the story.”

“Metroid Dread” is a story Sakamoto had imagined for 15 years, and he said he was an excellent enemy of the main character Samus, similar to the threatening SA-X enemy of “Metroid Fusion”.

“When we came up with the idea, the hardware wasn’t there (and) the technical concept wasn’t working in our vision, so we had to put it on hold. “He said at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Released on October 8th on Nintendo Switch, this artwork from “Metroid Dread” shows the new enemy, the EMMI robot, facing the heroine Samus Aran. (Photo: Nintendo of America)

A few years later, the developers “tried for almost the same reason and stopped again,” Sakamoto said.

But a few years ago, Nintendo began working with Spanish game developer Mercury Steam. The developer co-developed the 2017 Nintendo 3DS game “Metroid: Samus Returns” with “Dread”.

In the first appearance of the Nintendo Switch franchise on October 8th, “Metroid Dread,” Samus Aran faces a new enemy, the EMMI robot, which is unaffected by weapons. (Photo: Nintendo of America)

The game title “Fear” comes from the terrifying enemy Sakamoto and the team created for Samus to face, the EMMI robot that doesn’t seem to be slowed down by her weapons. Upon encountering a robot, the player will want to learn to move fast, hide, be quiet, and deploy a phantom cloak like the Harry Potter cloak to hide her.

“It’s really about Samus encountering horror, but she actually confronts it, fights it, and defeats it,” Sakamoto said.

Yoshio Sakamoto, producer of “Metroid Dread” and senior officer of Nintendo. (Photo: Nintendo)

In an interview, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said the enemy would turn the table of Samus, a regular hunter. “It’s a bit of a reversal of roles,” he said.

Another Metroid game, Metroid Prime 4, announced in 2017, is under development at a retro studio in Austin, Texas, under the supervision of Nintendo, but there’s “no more news” about the game, Bauser said. I am.

“Metroid Dread” completes the story arc of the character Samus, which began in its original game 35 years ago. “This is a perfect end to the overall story arc of Samus and Metroid’s five-story building,” Bowser said.

And even if you don’t obey for decades, the game’s prologue “will serve as an explainer to new people in the Metroid universe,” Sakamoto said.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/gaming/2021/06/17/nintendo-switch-new-video-games-metroid-dread/7716812002/

