Sony launches PS5 beta program ahead of next major system update





The PS5 has received several feature updates since it was launched in late 2020, but Sony today shared that it is preparing to roll out major system updates later this year. If you are 18 years of age or older and live in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, or France, you can sign up for your first beta and try out the new console software.

Sony hasn’t shared what new features will be in beta yet, but will reveal more in the coming weeks, he says. Will the PS5’s long-awaited M.2 SSD slot be turned on and add even faster storage, or will the console eventually get support for variable refresh rates and 1440p? You can already see that Im is expecting a lot from this upcoming update.

Microsoft has allowed Xbox gamers to opt in to test future software releases through the Insider program, which typically debuts visual updates to dashboards and other internal features.

If you are interested, you can sign up here, but you will need to sign in with your PlayStation ID to register. Sony says signing up for this beta means that you will be considered for future beta releases. Even if you choose beta, you can restore your system to the latest official release before the end of the testing phase.

As always, signing up to test beta software comes with risks. The system may not work properly. It’s a good idea to double-check that all your game saves are backed up to the cloud locally or through your PS Plus account.

