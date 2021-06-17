Why Nintendo took 15 years to make a Metroid dread





About 15 years ago, Yoshio Sakamoto came up with the idea for the next mainline Metroid game. Called Dread, the game features the long-time protagonist Samus Aran, who is constantly being pursued by some sort of powerful force. The idea was to instill fear in players with enemies they couldn’t defeat. This was around the same time that the Nintendo DS was a big hit, but Sakamoto soon realized that the handheld wasn’t strong enough for his ideas. He recently said in a meeting with a reporter that it was difficult to realize the concept with the hardware.

Development at Dread was finally shelved indefinitely after being stopped and started several times due to these technical limitations. Mr. Sakamoto explained that he had put it on hold. That’s why I was surprised at this year’s E3 announcement. Not only is the Metroid Dread genuine, it will be available on Switch on October 8th.

Dread is the fifth main entry in the franchise, originally titled Metroid 5 when E3 was released, and the first entry since Metroid Fusion in 2002. Like its predecessor, it’s a 2D side crawler that combines action and exploration. Not only does Samus need to fight hostile aliens, he also needs to find a way through a secret labyrinth-like planet.

The main twist is a new robot called EMMI. This is a predatory creature that Samus does not have enough power to fight and is forced to hide her. They add an almost horror-like element to the game. Samus needs to be silent around them and can take advantage of techniques like cloaking fields to keep them invisible. Mr. Sakamoto says he wanted to create something that was uneasy for the player, and wanted to convey this discomfort inherent in something like a robot.

Sakamoto is a dread producer, and he says it’s finally time for several reasons. One was more powerful hardware in the form of switches. The other is a partner. In 2017, Nintendo released Metroid: Samus Returns, a remake of the Game Boy title Metroid II, in 3DS. The development was mainly handled by the Spanish studio Mercury Steam. Sakamoto explains that I actually met them because I hoped they would understand the concept of Metroid dreads. By meeting them, they felt that we were a team that could work together towards a single concept and realized this goal I had in mind for Metroid Dread.

Like Samus Returns, dreads feature 2D gameplay with 3D visuals and much more fluid movement than previous Metroid games. Samus is quick and agile and can slide around and use counterattacks. She even has a free purpose like Sams Returns. Meanwhile, from the live gameplay demos I’ve seen, the EMMI robot is hunting down Samus with properly horrifying, cold and calculated accuracy. For Sakamoto, seeing it come together so smoothly has been a long wait for his vision to come true.

He says it’s really better than I had imagined when I came up with this 15 years ago.

