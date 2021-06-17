How to transfer game data saved in PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India





Battlegrounds Mobile India is an open beta, and PUBG Mobile players, who have been eagerly awaiting the game to resume, are wondering what happens to all their data, not just the items they collect and their in-game currency. Fortunately, Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to transfer almost any data from PUBG Mobile by logging in with the same account on Facebook and Twitter. If you’re lucky enough to have access to the beta, or if you’re interested, read how to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The first time you launch Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will be prompted to log in. After that, you will be given the option to transfer data from PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to log in via Facebook, Twitter, and even Google Play, but data transfer is restricted to Facebook and Twitter accounts only. For each game, Google no longer supports sign-in from embedded browsers, so you can’t transfer your Google Play game account.

Here are the steps you need to follow to successfully transfer PUBG data to Battlegrounds Mobile India: Please note that this process is only valid until December 31st of this year and some data such as in-game emails and attachments may not be transferred.

How to transfer data saved in PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Open the Battlegrounds Mobile India Games app on your device.

If you agree to the privacy policy, you will be taken to the title screen and you will need to log in with your account.

Select Facebook or Twitter from the login options.

You will be asked to agree to the terms of use.

You will then be prompted to transfer your account data and ask if you live in India.[はい]Tap.

The following prompt will ask you to agree to transfer the data to the new app (Battlegrounds Mobile India).[はい、続行してください]Tap.

Another prompt will ask you to confirm your consent and notify you that the data will be transferred from Proxima BetaPvt. From PUBG Mobile operator Limited to Battlegrounds Mobile India operator Krafton.[はい]Tap.

Depending on the option you select (Facebook or Twitter), you will be redirected to the login page. Enter your ID and password there.

The final account data transfer prompt confirms that you agree to transfer data from Proxima BetaPvt. Limited to Krafton.[はい]Tap.

PUBG Mobile data is now transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gadgets 360 noticed that PUBG Mobile’s friends list was not transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Clan data is not specifically transferred, among other aspects. Twitter users have shared a detailed list of what is forwarded and what is not. Gadget 360 was unable to verify all aspects individually.

for the latest technical news and reviews.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime.





