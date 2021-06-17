Instagram officially brings ads to TikTok’s rival reels





In the illustration in this photo, the Instagram logo is displayed on the smartphone.

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Following testing, Instagram will bring ads to its short video service and TikTok copycat reels on Thursday.

Launched last August, the reel feature allows users to create short video clips to publish or share with friends within the Instagram app. Justin Osofsky, Instagram’s chief operating officer, said the company wanted to first provide users with an organic experience and then move on to advertising. The company refused to share reel usage figures.

Your ad will be full screen and portrait and will appear between individual posts. They are up to 30 seconds long and run in a loop.

“When you get into Lille, you’ll find the kind of creators that will entertain you, and you’ll also be in a fun mode that’s a little different from how you approach Instagram feeds. About the story,” he said. It was. Osovsky told CNBC in an interview this week. “I think brands are very sophisticated in how they tell their own stories using new short video formats such as Lille, and advertising is there to reach the consumers the brand wants to reach. It’s a natural opportunity. “

Instagram leadership clarifies TikTok’s role in popularizing short video formats. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri told CNBC in November that TikTok “recognized all its achievements in opening up space,” and that Instagram itself is “catch-up” in the field. Google’s YouTube follows with a unique short-format video feature called shorts.

When it comes to usage, TikTok is becoming an increasingly challenging US. According to an eMarketer report released this month, adult users of TikTok spend more time on TikTok than on Facebook this year. The report also states that TikTok has more Gen Z users than Instagram this year.

But because it’s related to advertising, Instagram’s parent company Facebook is still a Jaguar note by comparison. According to eMarketer, Facebook is expected to account for nearly a quarter of global digital advertising spending in 2021.

Osovsky said he believes Lille is well-positioned as an advertising option.

“I think the breadth of reachable audience and the ability to target ads to reach the right people in the right format at the right time is a real opportunity for Instagram,” said Osofsky.

But one of its target parts, the wrench, could be Apple’s latest change that makes it easier for users to block advertiser tracking. Facebook has spoken frankly about the change, but Osofsky hasn’t said what impact Lille’s ad testing has seen so far.

