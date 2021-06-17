Now you can play demos of these 52 E3 games on SteamNextFest





E3 ended this year, but Steam is timing the next article on the Game Festival (now called Steam Next Fest). As a result, you can quickly get demos of numerous games in every showcase. Most demos will only be available until June 22nd, even if you try to play only the show-off games, but this list will help you decide which games you absolutely need to try.

Paper story

A side-scrolling adventure that plays a small paper person who uses origami to go around the maker’s workshop.

AK-Xolotl

An area barrage shooter featuring cute pixelated animals that you can enjoy in multiplayer. It’s weird but so much fun, and made a list of the best demos of SteamNextFest.

Apico

As the name implies, this is a beekeeping simulator featuring cute pixel art style and some seriously chilled out music.

Spirits Arietta

An adventure focused on a story with a reaction-based battle about a girl who begins to see ghosts after her grandmother’s death.

Blooming Business: Casino

In this management sim, animals participate in casino management. It makes sense what animals know about casinos and that they will need you to help them.

Button City

The ButtonCity demo isn’t limited to Steam Next Fest, but it’s worth mentioning for all friends of bright-colored and low-poly animals. This is a cool story about making animal friends who play a lot of mini games.

Bear and breakfast

Animals running through different facilities seem to be the theme of this E3, but the bear and breakfast looks particularly good because there are so many details in this cozy hotel sim.

Black book

Another previously announced game, Black Book, is a card game / RPG hybrid that summons the devil as a young sorcerer who sold his soul.

Garbage of death

One of the most anticipated games, Death Trash is a stunning real-time action RPG that plays heavily armed punk, exploring an end-of-life world full of fascinating creatures like the flesh kraken.

Despot game

This demo is not only available in the Steam Next Fest Despot game. This is a roguelike tactical game that handles a screen full of both allies and enemies. This sounds interesting and the animation is gorgeous to launch.

Dodgeball academia

An eye-catching turn-based RPG Dodgeball Academy about boys who want to be the top player you guessed it. It should be fun for sports anime fans.

Dolmen

A smooth action RPG that throws you into the alien planet is one of the first games born of Koch Media’s new publishing label Prime Matter.

Freshly frosted

A cute Factorio-style factory builder about making donuts.

Frog song

A 2D adventure about frogs trying to make the world a better place.

Groomwood

This stealth horror FPS is packed with a serious atmosphere and is one of the highlights of Morgan’s E3.

Grime

A surreal Metroidvania wielding a mutated weapon.

Happy’s Hamburger Farm

Survival horror set in a fast food restaurant. There’s a mascot that’s reminiscent of the Five Nights at Freddie’s, but it’s even worse. I’m obviously dissatisfied with this.

industry

A first-person shooter set in both the Cold War Berlin and the eerie parallel world.

KeyWe

A cute collaborative puzzle about two kiwi birds becoming postal workers.

Fox tail

A platformer inspired by Super Mario World and Japanese folklore, you can control a little fox woman.

Clay Ken Academy !!

The game describes itself as a “colorful fever dream” and is honest when you see it managing everyday school life while working with Kraken to discover supervillains through a time loop. It’s fair.

lake

This beautiful game about women returning to their hometown on vacation has created a must-see list of Steam NextFest demos, thanks to some seriously good writing.

Mecha shame

A stylish turn-based team RPG with a dark cyberpunk atmosphere.

My dear wife

A combination of dating, management and alchemy sims that tells the story of a man who is saddening his deceased wife. Please note that this game contains sexual content.

Naraka Blade Point

This 60-man battle royale with ranged and Asian melee weapons has already been released in Early Access, but you can try out a demo before the full game ends in August of this year.

I don’t have a house anymore

A story-driven adventure with a magical realism touch that feels like Kentucky Route Zero.

Norco

“Explore the industrial areas and corrupt suburbs of South Louisiana” point-and-click adventure. A safe bet for all Southern Gothic fans.

Omni

A fun-moving puzzle game in which a small pilgrim floats across the land and across the sky.

please be happy

LGBTQ +-A friendly visual novel about foxes who have to become girls and learn about human emotions.

Potion craft

This demo is permanent, but it’s great because you shouldn’t miss it. Potion craft is exactly what it says about making and selling cans and potions. Fraser loves it and can give you a better idea of ​​why it dominates in his preview.

Princess farmer

Adorable Symbol Matching-Meeting-Agricultural Game.

Rainbow Billy: Leviathan’s Curse

A colorful exploration game with old Freisher cartoon-style visuals, similar to Cuphead.

Road 96

A story road trip adventure where the situation is procedurally generated. Rachel highly recommends it.

Ruby: Selfish Mira

A lush pixel metroidvania about a girl going out to save her planet.

Sable

Explore the desert as a pilgrim nomad, Sable, to better understand yourself and others. I can’t wait for this game. Here’s a preview of everything you need to know and a demo.

Soup pot

It’s a game of making delicious snacks in a pot, but what do you dislike?

Tamarind’s freaky supper

First person horror adventure. Horror is actually conveyed in the trailer, but it means “I don’t know what happened.”

Terranil

Here is a unique idea. Terra Nil is a reverse city builder. The goal is to keep the Earth alive and protect the environment by removing traces of former cities.

Big con

An adventure game heavily influenced by 90’s comics and general 90’s nostalgia. I feel ancient.

Legend of Tianding

Action side crawlers with really interesting art styles including amazing animations and comic book panels.

Light Bringer

“Poetic puzzle platform adventure” about getting rid of the devilish world with the help of my sister’s ghost.

They always run

A 2D platformer playing a mutant bounty hunter to catch a rogue robot. They are always executed, but in the end they are always retrieved.

Toodee and Topdee

The name takes some getting used to, but Tooodee and Topdee is an ingenious game reminiscent of Fez. This is because you can switch to 3D as well as toodee and change your perspective to solve the puzzle.

Trash sailor

This hand-painted multi-layer sailing adventure debuted at a PC game show last year and had another short outing at E3 this year. It’s like being overcooked on a raft with the same mania energy. This time, I’m fighting for life instead of eating.

Trifox

The animal that wields a semi-automatic weapon is definitely a fox this time. Play either an engineer, warrior, or sorcerer class and send him into a wave of enemies in this twin stick action adventure.

UnMetal

A satirical 2D stealth game where you can freely riff Metal Gear Solid.

Unpacking

An incredibly soothing “unpacking shim” about taking things out of a moving box and settling in a new location.

Venice 2089

Surf the climate-threatening Venice on the hoverboard, cool the songs and spend time with the city’s inhabitants.

Warhammer 40k: Battle Sector

The Sisters of Battle was confirmed at Warhammer 40k: Battlesector, so it’s a good time to try out the game before it’s released in July.

Water Tales

A tactical turn-based RPG set in the Middle Ages.

White Shadow

Another game that stopped by the showcase after it was officially announced last year, White Shadows, is probably an impressive puzzle platformer that reminds me of Limbo.

Wolf stride

The last game on our list was also black and white, with an impressive animated look, and Rachel really enjoyed mecha combat.

