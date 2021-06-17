Dad bites into a neighbor who reported the family tree fort to HOA: “You are safe now”





One father is publicly embarrassed by a neighbor who allegedly reported his family’s wooden fort to the Homeowners Association.

According to a snapshot uploaded to Reddits’ Facepalm forum, a dad who goes by the name of Dave accuses his neighbors of fighting, according to a subreddit dedicated to sharing “the stupidity of people online and IRL.” I printed a bitter letter to do.

Wearing a plastic seat cover and two green studs driven into a problematic tree, the open letter faces an anonymous neighbor who allegedly turned the HOA upside down.

The letter begins, “Dear Anonymous Passersby”. “Don’t worry. It’s safe now. Your casual atrocities have been successful. I heard a complaint filed with the HOA. A small wooden fort built here with my sons during a pandemic. I had you take it down. “

Dave adds: “It’s no longer in the way of your walk past my house. Enjoy the walk free from the play and laughter of my kids. I try to fit it into the code. “

Reddit users who shared their dissatisfied notes considered their neighbors “Karen.” This is a modern derogatory term used to describe a qualified or unreasonably demanding woman.

With no additional context provided, Redditor suggested that neighbors like Karen decided that “children’s fun isn’t enough reason to have a tree house.”

Since its first upload on Monday, June 14, more than 101,000 people have agreed with Reddit’s posts.

Of the more than 3,600 most shared comments, some had problems reporting their neighbors and others complained that they had to deal with HOA.

“Now they are [will] Please report that you do not have permission to place the note in the tree, “the post’s top commenter jokingly received over 6,200 votes in favor.

Meanwhile, another commenter shared that he was able to challenge the HOA ticket after documenting other potential breaches.

“My HOA tried to let me know that I had more than 5 inches of grass until I measured the grass of others and started sending photos. It’s the same as parking on the street,” they said. writing. “Then they will leave you alone.”

A father named Dave (not shown in the photo) publicly embarrassed his neighbor, who allegedly reported his family’s wooden fort to the Homeowners Association, according to a Reddit post by the virus. I have. (IStock)

Redditor, who is on his side, wasn’t very happy with the letter because he seemed to admit defeat.

“Dave, counterattack. Don’t let Karen win. Take over the HOA and change the rules. Work from within the system if necessary,” the user pleaded. “Don’t let the kids down. I really need to know that you didn’t give her way to this idiot.”

Most commentators sympathized with Dave’s plight, but not everyone took him off the hook.

“For clarity, was the tree house built on this person’s property, or was it built in the woods? Who owns the woods?” I asked.

“This is a really important question, and it’s clear that it isn’t. In my brother’s neighborhood, a few neighbors built a large park in a common area behind the house. It was dangerous, “another user replied. “HOA’s major, major liability concerns. And they continued to insist that homeowners insurance covers it. Um, no. Your insurance does not cover common areas.”

The Homeowners Association is a community-run private association built within real estate development. (IStock)

Similarly, Redditor, who claims to be the president of HOA, said homeowners cannot build structures outside their site boundaries.

“We had people cut down trees and build huge tree houses in our common area. That’s not OK,” they write. “I can’t take dangerous and annoying responsibilities because I take my ax to the common area, start cutting down trees, and feel like doing so.”

The Homeowners Association is a private community-run association built during real estate development. According to Bankrate’s guide, HOA is generally responsible for managing groundsmen, common areas, and enforcing neighborhood rules that homeowners must follow.

Personal Finance Resources advises homeowners who are dissatisfied with a violation of HOA rules to contact the Board for a potential appeal. Alternatively, homeowners can consider joining the HOA as an active member. This may provide an opportunity for voting rights and rule proposals.

