What is a megadrought? –New York Times





Extreme Drought in the Western United States This year is one of the worst years in history. But for most regions, the only difference this year is the rigors of the conditions. Much of the southwest is at risk of major droughts.

Simply put, the extreme dryness of megadroughts lasts for decades. Within that period, there may be better, damp, years, but the rest are short. Drying returns quickly and drought maintains its long-term grip.

The drought has been going on for 20 years in the southwest, including Arizona, Nevada, Utah, California, Colorado, and parts of New Mexico.

There have been rainy years here and there, including the winter of 2016-17 that hit California (and the nightmare wildfire season and 2019, 2019 when the wet spring easily lifted most of Arizona from the drought). .. ..

However, since 2000, most of the region has been hit by chronic droughts. Not by accident, this was the last time Lake Mead, a huge reservoir on the Colorado River, was in a historic cyclone. It was almost full.

The southwestern part is dry and many are classified as deserts. “Normal” means high heat, low humidity, and relatively low rainfall. However, that usually means that the area had enough rainfall from late summer to winter to avoid the worst.

Scientists have identified when that normal pattern collapsed in the southwest over the last 2,000 years. This is probably due to natural fluctuations in Pacific temperatures. Cold water created atmospheric conditions that prevented most storms from reaching the area.

Researchers have found evidence of these megadroughts in the annual rings of ancient tree trunks. Rings close to each other are a sign of stunting. And in the southwest, it is the lack of water in the soil that impedes growth.

These droughts have been going on for decades. One in the second century it lasted for 50 years. In addition, the 9th, 12th, 13th and 16th centuries lasted the 30th-40th centuries.

The current southwestern drought is the driest in 20 years since the last megadrought in the late 1500s and the second driest since the 800s. Time tells us if it will last longer or longer.

Now that natural climate change is also working, conditions can fluctuate towards the wet side, enough time to separate the area from drought. (Water scarcity remains a problem, but there are now tens of millions of people, industry and agriculture in the southwest, creating huge demand for water.)

However, these ancient megadroughts occurred long before chimneys and tailpipes began to release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, warming the Earth and changing the climate. Global warming is currently affecting droughts, accounting for about half the severity of current southwestern droughts.

Due to high temperatures and changing precipitation patterns, anthropogenic climate change makes certain years less likely to be rainy years, making the region a good year for several consecutive years. Become. In short, climate change increases the likelihood that this drought will continue.

