Windows 11 has a killer multitasking feature that you should try





Windows 11 is coming soon, but there are many things I like about it. After trying the Windows 11 “Preview”, I mentioned the 11 most exciting things I’ve seen, such as the new Start menu and the centrally located taskbar.

Still, there is one killer feature that is the highlight of all of them. This feature seems to be known as window grouping in its current state, and is obsessed with the following features of Windows:

Journey from the app

Windows multitasking is a feature that sets it apart from Mac OS and Chrome OS. A feature called “Snap Assist” allows you to use keyboard combinations to snap apps side-by-side or move windows to specific sides of the screen. Basically, if you press the Windows key and press it to the left, the app will move to the left. Windows key and right, and it goes right. Alternatively, keep the cursor on the right window and move it to the right to see suggestions for the left window.

It’s already working fine on its own, and Mac OS doesn’t have such native features. However, Microsoft took it a step further with the free PowerToys app on Windows 10. This allows you to set a “fancy zone” in your app to facilitate multitasking. You can create your own zones and app grid, set the app canvas, and adjust the spacing around the app grid. It was steroid multitasking.

Windows 11 is built with some new window grouping controls that are native to the operating system, without the need for apps.

Enter the window grouping

Windows 11 window grouping is a really killer feature. It’s not as complete as Power Toys, but it’s inspired by the app’s ability to easily arrange windows side by side. How do you use it? It’s as easy as hovering over the maximize button. You no longer have to use keyboard shortcuts or drag windows. You don’t even need to download PowerToys.

When you hover, you’ll see one of six ways to display other open apps in the background and side-by-side windows. You can arrange the sizes evenly, make one side larger, arrange the middle straight down and arrange each vertically, or arrange the middle directly below to make the middle larger. You can also group windows into a grid of four squares, like the Microsoft logo.

Why is this so convenient and exciting? Well, that’s because many displays on laptops are getting bigger. Manufacturers are moving from 16: 9 to 3: 2 aspect ratios, and 16:10 aspect ratios give you more room for multitasking so they fit on the screen all at once. Especially for ultra wide monitors. It’s even easier to stay in a multitasking workflow.

Make the taskbar easier to understand

At the moment, this Windows 11 feature still seems to be a bit limited, but it helps to clean up the taskbar a bit. In Windows 11, the taskbar remembers windows that snap window groups and brings them together. This helps clean up things while keeping the bottom of the screen clean, as is often the case on Mac OS and Chrome OS.

In addition, you can easily return to the app you care about. Yes, hovering the mouse will bring up the apps individually in the taskbar, as in Windows 10. However, paired groups are also displayed, so you can pull up groups with the click of a mouse. This is a really good change and shows that the next generation of windows will be the driving force for productivity.

