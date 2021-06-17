Bethesda executives say sorry for the lack of PS5 Starfield





Pete Hines, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bethesda, talks to GameSpot about Starfield.

This week, Microsoft and Bethesda confirmed that Starfield will appear exclusively on the Xbox Series X / S and PC next year. This type of exclusive deal has been suggested and strongly suspected by many since Microsoft acquired Bethesda’s parent company for $ 7.5 billion, but the announcement was made by PlayStation 5 owners in the next space epic. It was sad news about wanting to play.

Pete Hines, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bethesda, said he could certainly understand how PS5 owners should feel. In a video interview with GameSpot on Wednesday, he offered sympathy and apology to the PS5 owner, angry with the move.

“I don’t know how to alleviate the concerns of consumers and PlayStation 5 fans other than saying I’m also a PlayStation 5 player. I played the game on that console and I’ll continue to play it. To play, “Hines said. “But if you want to play Starfield, [it’s] Xbox and PC. sorry. All I can say is to apologize because I’m sure it’s frustrating for people, but there’s not much I can do about it. “

Look at the bright side

At the same time, Hines seems to suggest that Xbox Cloud Gaming can provide a way for players who don’t have an Xbox or gaming PC to access Starfield through the “Xbox ecosystem.” Hines talked about how Xbox chief Phil Spencer “provides Xbox games to people who don’t own a Series S or X, or even a PC, but want to play the game. Bring it to the game pass. It’s planned. ”This is a clear reference to Microsoft’s recently announced plan to extend Xbox Cloud Gaming to many smart TVs and popular web browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Edge.

Advertising

Hines also said Starfield’s monopoly could help developers focus on the gameplay experience rather than compatibility with additional platforms. “I’m here to tell you, and [developer] Will tell you this, [when] As the number of platforms decreases, development becomes more streamlined, “he said. “Well, you don’t have to worry about how it works in this box, how it works in this box …” I’ll make it in that box, so I need to do as much as I can with this [and] On the PC. Focusing is always helpful … “

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield concept art.

Starfield character customization level tips.

Starfield character customization level tips.

Starfield character customization level tips.

The statement reflects Bethesda producer Todd Howard’s comments on the Telegraph this week. [Xbox and PC], You will really learn a lot to make it the best it can for those systems. “

In that interview, Howard also said he had “a little” reservations about not having a PS5 version of Starfield. “You don’t want to leave people behind, right?” But Howard also said that Xbox Cloud Gaming is actually becoming more and more open so that people who play games, such as through the Game Pass, aren’t diminished. I’m sure it’s going to rise dramatically … I want everyone to play somehow. “

In October, Howard said it was “hard to imagine” a game like the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI dedicated to Microsoft’s platform. But that was before Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda was completed in March, and Howard admitted that the two companies hadn’t fully discussed the details of the multi-platform publishing deal. “Honestly, we haven’t experienced all of that,” he said at the time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos