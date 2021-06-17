Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be available soon Samsung site will stop selling Galaxy Z Fold 2





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to be available in August, but Samsung seems to be able to give way to the next foldable phone by removing the spotlight from its predecessor.

Samsung.com seems to have stopped selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2. When I try to access the product page, I get the following message: Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com, but check out the additional options. In the Galaxy family.

9to5Google first discovered that the Z Fold 2 was no longer sold on Samsung’s site, so it asked Samsung for comment. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 continues to be sold through Best Buy and Amazon, but it’s out of stock on Verizon and hasn’t been listed at all since it was previously sold on T-Mobile. AT & T still sells mobile phones for now.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the best foldable phone available today, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to be available at an unpacking event later this summer, and the company will restock at this stage. You may not have.

If you’ve heard rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung’s new foldable phone could be the first Samsung phone with an under-display camera that appears on a larger internal display. In addition, the Z Fold 3 is reported to support S-pen input, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The best place? According to one rumor, the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be as low as 20%, so it’s definitely not a good time to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 3 reports show an array of similar cameras that offer 2x optical zoom and 10MP cover cameras, including 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide, and 12MP telephoto. The new 16MP selfie camera will appear on a larger display.

The Z Fold 3 is rumored to have a 7.5-inch main display (smaller than the 7.6-inch Fold 2) and a 5.4-inch cover display (I’ve heard 6.2 inches). According to one certification, the Z Fold 3 has a battery size of 4,275mAh, which may be slightly smaller than the Z Fold 2’s 4,500mAh pack.

It seems that it’s still a long time before the Galaxy Z Fold 3 goes on sale, but if you have a clue about the availability of the Z Fold 2, you don’t have to wait that long.

Best Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro Deals Today

PRE-PRIME DAY SALE ends with

Check out more deals from these top retailers:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos