Demon’s Souls on PS4 may be on the way, according to data miners





Information in the PlayStation database allegedly indicates that a PlayStation 4 version of Demon’s Souls remake may be in the works.

Data mined information from the PlayStation database suggests that a remake of Demon’s Souls developed by Bluepoint Games may eventually launch on PlayStation 4.

Many may recall that Godfall was counted as the first next-generation project running on PlayStation 5 hardware. Therefore, it seemed to be a PS5 (and PC) experience until the April 2021 PEGI rating listed Godfall for the PS4 release. Publisher Gearbox confirmed the news in the E3 2021 showcase and revealed the August 10 deadline in the trailer. Now, another PlayStation 5 launch monopoly seems to challenge the territory of the final generation.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Demon’s Souls: 10 Most Difficult Bosses, Ranking

Examining the PlayStation database, Twitter users reportedly found evidence that Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake could be jumping to the PS4 console. However, there are some interesting points to note. The PS4 version of the original Souls game will appear in the database, but according to the PlayStation Game Size, this particular iteration may be canceled or released shortly. It may also only serve as a test version for developers. Obviously, the details remain a mystery. The Twitter post in question is:

Some fans are, of course, skeptical of this new development. In particular, neither Bluepoint Games nor Sony have suggested that Demon’s Souls will move to the final generation of systems. However, the PlayStation Game Size has a proven track record, and recently the Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the PlayStation Store prior to official confirmation.

There is no doubt that if Demon’s Souls retreats, there will be yet another conversation about the PlayStation’s stance on the console generation. Before the PS5 was released in late 2020, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan recorded that Sony believed in the generation. Action is more eloquent than words, but recent announcements have shown that titles like Gran Turismo 7, which were previously advertised exclusively for the PS5, will also be available on the PS4. The next God of War entry is further confirmed as a cross-generational experience. That’s why withRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart is out there now, and it’s unclear when Sony plans to release another true PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Next: Demon’s Souls: 5 of the most fashionable armor sets in the game (& 5 of the most useful)

Demon’s Souls remake doesn’t have a PlayStation 4 release date, but it’s now playable on PS5.

Source: PlayStation Game Size / Twitter

The Outer Worlds 2 E3 Announcement Trailer Knows Its Audience

About the author Brianna Reeves (876 articles published)

Briana Reeves, a senior writer on Screen Rant’s Game News team, graduated from Sam Houston Statue University with a master’s degree in English Literature in 2018. Brianna’s game enthusiasm dates back to PlayStation 1’s Mortal Kombat trilogy, along with classics such as MediEvil, Siphon Filter, and THPS2. But Red Dead Redemption has revived her love for the media. Hopefully, that passion is reflected in the work she has contributed to Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, GVMERS, and Screen Rant.

Other works by Brianna Reeves

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos