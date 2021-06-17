Pokemon Unite is heading to Android in September of this year





Pokemon Unite announces for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices

The new cross-platform game is being developed in partnership with Tencent Games

Tokyo, Japan-June 24, 2020-Today, during a Pokemon Presents video presentation, Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara announces Pokemon Unite, a new game for Nintendo Switch ™ systems and mobile devices. Did. Pokemon Unite is developed in partnership with Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios.

Pokemon Unite is the first strategic Pokemon team battle game. Players will face each other in a 5v5 team battle. During these battles, players work with their teammates to catch wild Pokemon and level up to evolve their Pokemon. You need to defeat your opponent’s Pokemon while trying to get more points than your opponent’s team within the allotted time. You can get started with Pokemon Unite for free.

For more information on Pokemon Unite, please visit Pokemon.co.uk/Unite ____________________________________________________.

About Pokemon Pokemon Company International, a subsidiary of Pokemon Company in Japan, manages non-Asian real estate, brand management, licensing, marketing, Pokemon trading card games, TV anime series, home entertainment, and Pokemon’s official website. I am in charge of. .. Launched in Japan in 1996, Pokemon is today one of the most popular children’s entertainment facilities in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.co.uk.

About TiMi Studios TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is one of the world’s leading video game development teams, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, fidelity and accessible games across a variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a series of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed ​​Drifters, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor, and more recently Call of Duty: Mobile. For more information on TiMi, follow us on Twitter @ timistudios and Facebook @ timistudiosofficial.

About Tencent Games Tencent Games was launched in 2003 and has since grown into a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operation, and the operator of China’s largest online gaming community. It is dedicated to providing a compelling, high-quality interactive entertainment experience for all players. Tencent Games currently offers more than 140 self-developed and licensed games in 200 countries and territories, providing hundreds of millions of users with a cross-platform interactive entertainment experience. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends are some of the most popular titles in the world. We are committed to leveraging Tencent’s abundant IP resources across literature, anime, movies and television to unlock the full potential of the game and create a high quality interactive entertainment experience. .. In addition, Tencent Games is actively collaborating with overseas game publishers such as SEA, Netmarble and Supercell to form strategic partnerships and launch new games.

About Nintendo: Japan’s Nintendo, a global pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, manufactures and sells hardware and software for the Nintendo Switch home console and the Nintendo 3DS ™ family of portable systems. Since launching Nintendo Entertainment System ™ in 1983, Nintendo has more than 4.7 billion video games and 700 million worldwide, including Nintendo Switch ™, New Nintendo 3DS ™, and Nintendo 3DS family systems including New Nintendo. We have sold over 40 million hardware units 3DS XL ™, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL ™, Nintendo 2DS ™, and Nintendo DS ™, Nintendo DSi ™, Nintendo DSi XL ™, Gameboy ™, Gameboy Advance ™, Super NES ™, Nintendo 64 ™, Nintendo GameCube ™, Wii ™ and Wii U ™ systems. We also created industry icons that have become the names of well-known homes such as Mario ™, Donkey Kong ™, Metroid ™, Zelda ™, and Pokemon ™. Nintendo Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary based in Germany, was founded in 1990 and functions as the headquarters of Nintendo’s European business.

