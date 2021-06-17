I’ve seen iOS 15 but still have a lot of missing features





We saw a ton of Apple software updates at WWDC 2021, but some of the features we expected were omitted.

Scott Stein / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event with complete coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

At last week’s WWDC event, Apple announced the latest versions of its major operating systems: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey, and WatchOS 8, but these updates include the ability for Android users to join FaceTime. It includes some of the long-awaited new features. Calls to work on Mac and iPad, enhanced privacy options, dual screen controls-at least this time, some notable rumored features didn’t happen. I also didn’t find any new Apple hardware such as the new AirPods 3 or MacBook Pro.

Here are some of the software features that I thought might appear at the event on Monday, but didn’t.

Extended display support for iPad with monitor

With Universal Control, you can work on Mac and iPad, but wanted more support for the iPad’s external display.

Screenshot / Apple

Apple has introduced “Universal Control”. This gives the iPad control over the Mac keyboard and trackpad or mouse, but it’s not the same as extending the iPad to a desktop or another connected display. A more impressive productivity move. But perhaps it indicates that there may be greater changes in that direction on the horizon.

Improved battery life or low power innovation for Apple Watch

WatchOS 8 adds many new health features and app updates, but no improvements in battery life or low power modes yet. Wearables are an urgent need, especially if you wear them overnight to track your sleep.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

New iPad OS features for M1 iPad Pro

Apple’s iPad Pro with M1 has dramatically improved tablet performance and battery life. However, the iPad runs the same OS (and almost the same apps) as all other iPads. I thought I might see some interesting new upgrades using the M1 chip on the iPad OS 15 for the iPad Pro, but it wasn’t.

CarKey update

At WWDC last year, Apple announced the Car Key. This is a feature that adds a virtual car key to your Apple Wallet that allows you to open and unlock your car simply by using the iPhone’s NFC chip. iOS 15 adds the ability to store your driver’s license and ID in your Apple Wallet, but doesn’t mention updating your CarKey.

Breakthrough FaceTime feature to help you compete with Zoom

You can now play songs and videos during a FaceTime video call, and everyone in the call can listen to and watch it together.

Apple

iOS 15 includes spatial audio, grid view, portrait mode, the ability to pre-schedule calls and invite users of Android and Windows devices to FaceTime calls from their browsers, as well as Apple’s FaceTime video chat service. It contains some major updates. A new feature called SharePlay also allows you to watch shows and listen to music with others via FaceTime. These are great upgrades, but they’ll come out over a year later, which should have been the most useful during a pandemic, and change the game that makes FaceTime a true competitor to the industry’s giant Zoom, including better cross-platform options. Cannot be added (and, of course, the background).

Other iMessage tapback options

iMessage got some upgrades in iOS 15, but there were improvements in sharing features, etc., but it didn’t show the new tapback option, so the same message response (heart, thumbs up, Lower your thumb, haha, exclamation mark, question mark).

Improved iPhone widget

Apple added an iPhone widget to iOS 14 last year.

Scar Gutirrez / CNET

iPhone widgets finally appeared on the iPad in iPad OS 15, but iOS 15 didn’t have new widget options such as customization and increased interactiveness.

Other exercises in the Breathe app

The popular Breathe app has been updated with new animations to help you focus and a “reflect” mode to think about certain things and improve your mindfulness. However, it does not include different types of breathing techniques.

Was there anything else you expected to be announced at WWDC 2021? Please make a noise with the following comments.

For more information, see how to use Apple’s new Hide My Email feature to keep spammers out of your inbox, and how to download iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

