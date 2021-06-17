2021 European Inventor Award Science Champion Celebrate





Without creative thinkers, our society and economy would stop. The most innovative of these people have just received the European Inventor Award from the European Patent Office (EPO).

These prestigious awards are given to the best inventors or “pioneers in the field”, as explained by EPO spokesman Luis Berengel Guimenez.

The European Inventor Awards category includes industry, research, non-EPO countries, and SMEs. There is also a Lifetime Achievement Award. The winner of the latter this year is the German physicist Karl Leo, whose invention lies in almost every other smartphone.

Innovative invention

Most of Karl Leo’s work has been devoted to semiconductors, especially organic semiconductors. These are made of carbon and can be converted to powder or liquid. When they are energized, they shine.

Organic semiconductors are an important component of electronic devices. They have many advantages such as affordability, flexibility and recyclability. However, until Leo became interested in this topic, organic semiconductors had low conductivity, short life, and were not widely used. Inorganic semiconductors were preferred.

“There are two principles when it comes to organic semiconductors, either by energizing organic semiconductors to produce light for lightning and displays, or by absorbing light and producing power thanks to solar modules,” Leo said. He says.

The inventor has improved the low efficiency of organic semiconductors by adding very small amounts of other materials. This created a cocktail, which ultimately increased conductivity by a factor of 1 million.

This breakthrough came in 1998 when his team created the first efficient organic light emitting diode called an OLED.

Leo’s OLEDs significantly improve energy efficiency, brightness and color resolution. That’s why it’s found in almost every other smartphone, tablet, flat-screen TV, and many solar modules.

Childhood ambition

But Leo’s journey did not begin with this amazing and innovative invention.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to dismantle everything around me, but I’ve always been very interested in it,” he says. This is why his parents named him an “engineer”.

However, his recent nickname is “Pope of Organic-Electronics”. Physicists, engineers, professors, and successful entrepreneurs earned this name through his innovations that upset the electronics industry.

Humble Leo is happy with his work, but says, “The most interesting thing is that you don’t understand yet.”

From OLEDs to more environmentally friendly plastics to seabird protection, this year’s European Inventor Award finalists are expected to help advance society, promote economic growth and improve everyday life.

Winners are selected by an independent jury of leading experts in the fields of intellectual property, business, science, politics, media and research. The jury will be chaired by Helen Lee this year.

Finalists and winners of this year’s European Inventor Awards

industry

the study

Non-EPO countries

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Lifelong achievements

Luis Berenger Guimenez says these awards are very important because “inventors devote their lives to tackling the greatest challenges of our time with ingenuity and creativity.” ..

The EPO award is a way to “introduce their great work, the impact of innovation, and their ability to make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.”

You can see the winners’ live ceremony at 19:00 CEST on June 17th.

