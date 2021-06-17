Xbox Game Showcase: 6 Announcements from Post E3 Stream





Boosting on E3, Microsoft decided to dig deeper into the updates and titles recently announced at the post-event Xbox Games Showcase.

Not only did we see more gameplay from upcoming Xbox games, but we also got more information about specific title decisions and behind-the-scenes work, along with some release date reminders and some surprises. Was done. Microsoft has also delved deeper into games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and Battlefield 2042. Here are six highlights from the broadcast.

Early Access for Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 is already a must-have for racing game enthusiasts, with early access if you choose. By purchasing the Premium Edition or Premium Edition add-ons, players will be able to play the new Forza before the November 9th holiday season release.

Xbox Design Lab Renewal

The Xbox Design Lab was a great asset for Xbox One owners who wanted to create their own customized controller. After the program paused a bit in 2020 and brought in some updates, we’re back today to give fans the ability to customize the next-generation Xbox Series X | S controller. Players can now also add custom engravings to their controllers for an additional $ 10.

Details of Psychonauts 2

The gameplay of Psychonauts 2 was further explored, introducing new abilities and environments that players will encounter when the game is finally released. As the original fans expect, they play as the protagonist Raspputin Aquato and travel to the spirits of different characters to help them in different ways.

Old enemies like censorship are returning with new enemies such as suspicion, bad thoughts and regrets. The showcase also exceeded the capabilities of Raspputin. Includes his psychic punches, blasts, pyrokinesis, levitation, plot details, tons of different environments and more.

New details about anacrusis

Anacrusis, a four-player co-op shooter, also appeared on the show, providing details on upcoming sci-fi titles. The game was called “infinitely playable” and the systems that contributed to it were shared.

The “AI driver” is the main component that brings this roguelike system together. It is said to drive everything that happens in the game, such as item placement, creatures, health kits, and perks. This allows the game to have a different experience for each playthrough.

It’s also an adaptive system, so it analyzes the playstyle and abilities of you and your group and changes the game accordingly.

New Plague Tale port and free updates

Whether you’re a Plague Tale fan or a newcomer, you’re not only looking forward to the sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem, but there’s also a free update. The original APlague Tale: Innocence has appeared on the Nintendo Switch via the cloud version as well as on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Free next-generation updates are available to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners.

Age of Empires Expansion and Announcement

Everyone is looking forward to the newAge of Empires 4, but the team is still looking for players with older titles. Age of Empires 2 has received updates that add two civilizations, Bohemian and Pulse, and three new campaigns. This extension can be paid separately, but it is also offered free of charge to those who have pre-ordered Age of Empires 4.

Age of Empires 3 will also receive future extensions featuring new civilizations and campaigns, but they are not yet ready to be elaborated.

Age of Empires 4 also revealed the remaining launch civilizations, the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus’, and their campaigns, the “Rise of Moscow” and the “Mongol Empire.” This will launch a total of eight civilizations and four campaigns in the title.

