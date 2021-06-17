Click here for the long-awaited sequel.





One Nintendo game frequently appears on the list of games that you probably never play: Metroid Dread. The supposed sequel to the beloved Metroid Fusion, released at Game Boy Advance in 2002, was first rumored to be ready for launch on the new Nintendo DS of the time in early 2005. But a few months later, the rumors turned from coming soon to being canceled, smashing fans’ expectations for Fusion’s follow-up.

Nintendo didn’t confirm or deny the existence of the game at the time. Not to mention that the game was under development. Later, when announcing a new Metroid game, Nintendo revealed that the new project had nothing to do with the renowned Dread. But as video game fans live on leaks, gossip, and potential novels, Metroid Dread has become a sort of chalice in Nintendo’s head: in the space bounty hunter where the game is defined by them. A legendary new adventure in a Samus Aran story Non-linear cave excavation, grotesque monsters, and action filled with laser beams.

Over the next few years, major changes have taken place in the Metroid series, adding credibility to the idea that Metroid Dread is certainly Metroid Dead. At the same time as the launch of Metroid Fusion, Metroid Prime, a GameCube release that has shifted from the trademark 2D side-scrolling gameplay, has arrived. Prime follows the increasingly popular genre of first-person shooters, giving players the ability to dress in Samus shoes and control the complete 3D world. Prime was particularly well received by Western fans, who are more likely to accept shooting games than Nintendo’s home country of Japan.

It may be unfair to blame Metroid Prime at the end of Metroid Dread. However, Metroid Fusion says it has never received a follow-up. This is a game with the same style and aesthetics as all 2D pioneers. Nintendo has led Metroid in the other direction. There were two more acclaimed prime games, some dull spin-offs, and another notable 3D experiment with properties that weren’t very good precursors. Increasing reliance on Western or third-party developers to help Metroid games like Retro Studios, which worked on Prime and some of its sequels, has led Nintendo to re-series for modern viewers. Fans behind who are conceived and seem to show that they are leaving the old ones. By June 2021 this month, more than 18 and a half years of sequels have passed since Metroid Fusion. Almost all first-person shooters give and receive remakes and Metroid Prime Pinball.

But this week, something unexpected happened. At Nintendo’s 40-minute E3 presentation on Wednesday, the company announced a number of games on the Nintendo Switch this year, which was surprising. This fall’s marquee title is Metroid Dread, which will appear on Switch in October. This is the newest 2D game in Metroid’s mainline series for the first time in nearly 20 years, and it looked exactly what fans wanted. When Nintendo interrupted the trailer for the game that started with the simple title Metroid 5 with the Metroid Dread logo, the internet blew up with collective cheers. The game was real, as they wanted. The old-fashioned Metroid is back.

Now that the Metroid Dread is finally confirmed, alive and on the horizon, we have the opportunity to ask: What did Nintendo take so long to make it? Was the rumor about its existence true in the first place? Or was Nintendo just naming the game Dread and making fun of its longtime followers? Producer Yoshio Sakamoto explained at a carefully selected private press demo and interview event held after the game was released.

At that time we came up with an idea [in 2005]We had to put the game on hold because the hardware wasn’t there, Sakamoto said, probably mentioning the Nintendo DS console’s inadequate specifications.Resumed [later on], But stopped again for the same reason.

However, the idea of ​​continuing Samus’s story in the same way that it began, that is, in 2D, not in 3D, did not leave Sakamoto’s heart. Approximately 15 years after Metroid Fusion was released, Metroid Dread felt feasible for Nintendo’s new development partner, Mercury Team Entertainment, which ordered the classic Game Boy Nintendo 3DS remake to be undertaken. Thanks, he said. Game Metroid 2. Sakamoto is pleased that the Spanish developers were able to convey a more sophisticated and detailed world dream for Samus to fight without sacrificing the old gameplay aspects that fans are crazy about. Did. This team is the team to realize Metroid Dread.

But is the release of Metroid Dread a double-edged sword? Nintendo said the game would conclude the Metroid five-part story shortly after its release. Perhaps after all that waiting, Nintendo was ending the entire Metroid?

That’s not, of course. After all, Metroid Prime 4 remains in the work of the Nintendo Switch. But given that the new Metroid in that mode took so long, it may not always be comfortable for the future of Series 2D. Sakamoto has definitely reduced the fear of fans that the Metroid OG style Metroidis will return to the toy box forever.

The game represents a little pause for a new start to something else, he said about the notion that this leads Samus’s story to some sort of conclusion. No one wants the Metroid series to end and we know it, but we just want people to know that there are some new episodes waiting for the work.

So will that new episode be an episode that we can play right away? Nintendo fans can expect it to take less than 18 years to arrive, or if it does, it’s worth the wait.

