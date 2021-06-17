Starfield is for Xbox only, sorry for Pete Hines





Image: Bethesda

Bethesda’s massive spaceflight RPG, Starfield, will not appear on the PlayStation. Microsoft confirmed the same at the E32021 press conference. This morning, Bethesdas Pete Hines even apologized for talking about exclusivity in a livestreaming interview with GameSpot.

According to Hines, a way to alleviate the concerns of PlayStation 5 fans is that they are also PlayStation 5 players and have played games on their consoles. I’m really sorry. I’m sure it’s frustrating for people, but there’s not much I can do about it.

Now, contrast that with what Starfield Executive Producer Todd Howard said. In an extensive interview with The Telegraph earlier this week, Howard elaborated on why he considered Starfield’s exclusivity to be the best.

Howard said.But after all, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make, and your concentration and voice that you can really lean [into] They are likely to be better products.

Howard also cites how to release his Xbox game as one of the reasons why the deal is positive. It’s easier to get the game into the hands of players between the Xbox Game Pass, which allows subscribers to debut their first-party games on the launch date at no additional cost, and the time Xbox promotes cloud gaming.

According to Howard, their ability to play our games does not diminish. It goes up dramatically.

Bethesdas role-playing games like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls have historically been launched as platform-agnostic titles. It’s easy to see how fans who don’t have access to an effective gaming PC or Xbox console will feel burned by this decision.

It’s also interesting to square Starfields, which just announced its exclusive rights to Xbox, in a comment made by Xbox headphone cho Phil Spencer to Kotaku last fall.

This transaction was not made to steal the game from such other player bases. It wasn’t anywhere in the documentation we put together: how can I prevent other players from playing these games? I want to allow more people to play the game, but I want to allow fewer people to play the game.

Spencer quickly caught up with Kotaku shortly after Microsoft invested $ 7.5 billion in Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax. At the time, it was unclear what would happen to all games except the Xbox that were previously revealed under the vast umbrella of Zenimaxs.

Xbox will respect exclusive contracts already in place for some games such as Arkanes Deathloop (which remains exclusive to PlayStation) and Tangos Ghostwire: Tokyo (which has a long console-only window on PlayStation). This weekend, Arkane unveiled Redfall, a fantasy shooter set in the suburbs of Massachusetts, which was attacked by vampires. The game is for Xbox only. This is my surprised face.

Howard told The Telegraph that he believed heavily in all the steps Xbox and Microsoft are taking to bring the game to more people.

